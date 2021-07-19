East Rockaway-raised Charlie Campbell, who trains at Longo and Weidman MMA in Garden City, won his third consecutive bout when he stopped Nicholas Giuletti at Bellator 262 at Mohegan Sun Arena on July 16, 2021. Campbell earned his second win under the Bellator banner with a second-round TKO via punches.

Charlie Campbell lands a strike on Nicholas Giulietti during their bout at Bellator 262 at Mohegan Sun Arena on July 16, 2021.

Charlie Campbell defeated Nicholas Giulietti by TKO via punches at the 1:30 mark of the second round of their bout at Bellator 262 on July 16, 2021.

Charlie Campbell celebrates his second-round TKO of Nicholas Giulietti at Bellator 262 on July 16, 2021.

