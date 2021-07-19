TODAY'S PAPER
SportsMixed Martial Arts

Bellator 263 fight card: Pitbull vs. McKee

Featherweight champion Patricio Pitbull, left, faces off with

Featherweight champion Patricio Pitbull, left, faces off with A.J. McKee after Pitbull's World Grand Prix semifinal win at Bellator 255 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, on April 2, 2021.  Credit: Lucas Noonan

By Newsday.com
Event: Bellator 263

Date: Saturday, July 31, 2021

Location: Inglewood, California

Venue: The Forum

Where to watch: Showtime, YouTube, Pluto TV

Bellator 263 main card, 10 p.m. ET on Showtime

Featherweight World Title: Champion Patricio Pitbull (32-4) vs. AJ McKee (17-0)

Featherweight: Emmanuel Sanchez (20-5) vs. Mads Burnell (15-3)

Lightweight: Usman Nurmagomedov (12-0) vs. Manny Muro (12-6)

Lightweight: Brent Primus (10-1) vs. Islam Mamedov (19-1-1)

Bellator 263 prelims, 7 p.m. on Bellator and Showtime's YouTube, Pluto TV

Lightweight: Goiti Yamauchi (25-5) vs. Chris Gonzalez (6-0)

Women’s Flyweight: Vanessa Porto (22-9) vs. Ilara Joanne (9-5)

150-pound Contract Weight: Gadzhi Rabadanov (15-4-2) vs. Daniel Carey (7-4)

Lightweight: Georgi Karakhanyan (30-11-1) vs. Kiefer Crosbie (8-2)

Bantamweight: Brian Moore (13-7) vs. Jared Scoggins (10-1)

180-pound Contract Weight: Joshua Jones (10-5) vs. Johnny Cisneros (13-7)

