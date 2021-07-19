Bellator 263 fight card: Pitbull vs. McKee
Event: Bellator 263
Date: Saturday, July 31, 2021
Location: Inglewood, California
Venue: The Forum
Where to watch: Showtime, YouTube, Pluto TV
Bellator 263 main card, 10 p.m. ET on Showtime
Featherweight World Title: Champion Patricio Pitbull (32-4) vs. AJ McKee (17-0)
Featherweight: Emmanuel Sanchez (20-5) vs. Mads Burnell (15-3)
Lightweight: Usman Nurmagomedov (12-0) vs. Manny Muro (12-6)
Lightweight: Brent Primus (10-1) vs. Islam Mamedov (19-1-1)
Bellator 263 prelims, 7 p.m. on Bellator and Showtime's YouTube, Pluto TV
Lightweight: Goiti Yamauchi (25-5) vs. Chris Gonzalez (6-0)
Women’s Flyweight: Vanessa Porto (22-9) vs. Ilara Joanne (9-5)
150-pound Contract Weight: Gadzhi Rabadanov (15-4-2) vs. Daniel Carey (7-4)
Lightweight: Georgi Karakhanyan (30-11-1) vs. Kiefer Crosbie (8-2)
Bantamweight: Brian Moore (13-7) vs. Jared Scoggins (10-1)
180-pound Contract Weight: Joshua Jones (10-5) vs. Johnny Cisneros (13-7)