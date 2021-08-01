TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
SportsMixed Martial Arts

Bellator 263: Patricio 'Pitbull' Freire vs. AJ McKee

Print

AJ McKee captured the Bellator MMA featherweight championship against Patricio "Pitbull" Freire at Bellator 263 on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at The Forum in Inglewood, California. 

AJ McKee defeated Patricio "Pitbull" Freire at Bellator
Credit: Lucas Noonan

AJ McKee defeated Patricio "Pitbull" Freire at Bellator 263 to win the featherweight championship as well as the featherweight grand prix tournament and $1 million on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at the Forum in Inglewood, California.

AJ McKee defeated Patricio "Pitbull" Freire at Bellator
Credit: Lucas Noonan

AJ McKee defeated Patricio "Pitbull" Freire at Bellator 263 to win the featherweight championship as well as the featherweight grand prix tournament and $1 million on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at the Forum in Inglewood, California.

AJ McKee defeated Patricio "Pitbull" Freire at Bellator
Credit: Lucas Noonan

AJ McKee defeated Patricio "Pitbull" Freire at Bellator 263 to win the featherweight championship as well as the featherweight grand prix tournament and $1 million on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at the Forum in Inglewood, California.

AJ McKee defeated Patricio "Pitbull" Freire at Bellator
Credit: Lucas Noonan

AJ McKee defeated Patricio "Pitbull" Freire at Bellator 263 to win the featherweight championship as well as the featherweight grand prix tournament and $1 million on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at the Forum in Inglewood, California.

AJ McKee defeated Patricio "Pitbull" Freire at Bellator
Credit: Lucas Noonan

AJ McKee defeated Patricio "Pitbull" Freire at Bellator 263 to win the featherweight championship as well as the featherweight grand prix tournament and $1 million on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at the Forum in Inglewood, California.

AJ McKee defeated Patricio "Pitbull" Freire at Bellator
Credit: Lucas Noonan

AJ McKee defeated Patricio "Pitbull" Freire at Bellator 263 to win the featherweight championship as well as the featherweight grand prix tournament and $1 million on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at the Forum in Inglewood, California.

AJ McKee defeated Patricio "Pitbull" Freire at Bellator
Credit: Lucas Noonan

AJ McKee defeated Patricio "Pitbull" Freire at Bellator 263 to win the featherweight championship as well as the featherweight grand prix tournament and $1 million on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at the Forum in Inglewood, California.

AJ McKee defeated Patricio "Pitbull" Freire at Bellator
Credit: Lucas Noonan

AJ McKee defeated Patricio "Pitbull" Freire at Bellator 263 to win the featherweight championship as well as the featherweight grand prix tournament and $1 million on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at the Forum in Inglewood, California.

AJ McKee defeated Patricio "Pitbull" Freire at Bellator
Credit: Lucas Noonan

AJ McKee defeated Patricio "Pitbull" Freire at Bellator 263 to win the featherweight championship as well as the featherweight grand prix tournament and $1 million on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at the Forum in Inglewood, California.

AJ McKee defeated Patricio "Pitbull" Freire at Bellator
Credit: Lucas Noonan

AJ McKee defeated Patricio "Pitbull" Freire at Bellator 263 to win the featherweight championship as well as the featherweight grand prix tournament and $1 million on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at the Forum in Inglewood, California.

AJ McKee defeated Patricio "Pitbull" Freire at Bellator
Credit: Lucas Noonan

AJ McKee defeated Patricio "Pitbull" Freire at Bellator 263 to win the featherweight championship as well as the featherweight grand prix tournament and $1 million on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at the Forum in Inglewood, California.

AJ McKee defeated Patricio "Pitbull" Freire at Bellator
Credit: Lucas Noonan

AJ McKee defeated Patricio "Pitbull" Freire at Bellator 263 to win the featherweight championship as well as the featherweight grand prix tournament and $1 million on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at the Forum in Inglewood, California.

AJ McKee defeated Patricio "Pitbull" Freire at Bellator
Credit: Lucas Noonan

AJ McKee defeated Patricio "Pitbull" Freire at Bellator 263 to win the featherweight championship as well as the featherweight grand prix tournament and $1 million on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at the Forum in Inglewood, California.

AJ McKee defeated Patricio "Pitbull" Freire at Bellator
Credit: Lucas Noonan

AJ McKee defeated Patricio "Pitbull" Freire at Bellator 263 to win the featherweight championship as well as the featherweight grand prix tournament and $1 million on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at the Forum in Inglewood, California.

AJ McKee defeated Patricio "Pitbull" Freire at Bellator
Credit: Lucas Noonan

AJ McKee defeated Patricio "Pitbull" Freire at Bellator 263 to win the featherweight championship as well as the featherweight grand prix tournament and $1 million on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at the Forum in Inglewood, California.

AJ McKee defeated Patricio "Pitbull" Freire at Bellator
Credit: Lucas Noonan

AJ McKee defeated Patricio "Pitbull" Freire at Bellator 263 to win the featherweight championship as well as the featherweight grand prix tournament and $1 million on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at the Forum in Inglewood, California.

AJ McKee defeated Patricio "Pitbull" Freire at Bellator
Credit: Lucas Noonan

AJ McKee defeated Patricio "Pitbull" Freire at Bellator 263 to win the featherweight championship as well as the featherweight grand prix tournament and $1 million on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at the Forum in Inglewood, California.

AJ McKee and Bellator president Scott Coker after
Credit: Lucas Noonan

AJ McKee and Bellator president Scott Coker after McKee defeated Patricio "Pitbull" Freire at Bellator 263 to win the featherweight championship as well as the featherweight grand prix tournament and $1 million on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at the Forum in Inglewood, California.

AJ McKee walks to the cage to face
Credit: Lucas Noonan

AJ McKee walks to the cage to face Patricio "Pitbull" Freire at Bellator 263 for the featherweight championship as well as the featherweight grand prix tournament final on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at the Forum in Inglewood, California.

Patricio "Pitbull" Freire walks to the cage to
Credit: Lucas Noonan

Patricio "Pitbull" Freire walks to the cage to face AJ McKee at Bellator 263 for the featherweight championship as well as the featherweight grand prix tournament final on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at the Forum in Inglewood, California.

AJ McKee defeated Patricio "Pitbull" Freire at Bellator
Credit: Lucas Noonan

AJ McKee defeated Patricio "Pitbull" Freire at Bellator 263 to win the featherweight championship as well as the featherweight grand prix tournament and $1 million on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at the Forum in Inglewood, California.

AJ McKee defeated Patricio "Pitbull" Freire at Bellator
Credit: Lucas Noonan

AJ McKee defeated Patricio "Pitbull" Freire at Bellator 263 to win the featherweight championship as well as the featherweight grand prix tournament and $1 million on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at the Forum in Inglewood, California.

New York Sports

DJ LeMahieu of the Yankees strikes out to
LeMahieu likely to return to Yankees' lineup sooner than Urshela
Starting pitcher Kumar Rocker #80 of the Vanderbilt
Lennon: Mets running low on first-round talent
Yankees' Anthony Rizzo, right, watches after hitting a
Rizzo gets another big hit as Yankees sweep Marlins 
Cincinnati 's Kyle Farmer slides in to score
Mets lose rubber game to Reds, drop to 8-9 since All-Star break
Carl Lawson #58 of the Jets gets ready
Lawson-Becton practice collisions will make each Jets lineman better
Vanderbilt starting pitcher Kumar Rocker throws against Arizona
Mets and top pick Rocker fail to get a contract by deadline
Didn’t find what you were looking for?