Bellator 264 fight card
Event: Bellator 264
Date: Friday, Aug. 13, 2021
Location: Uncasville, Connecticut
Venue: Mohegan Sun Arena
Where to watch: Showtime, YouTube, Pluto TV
Bellator 264 main card, 9 p.m. ET on Showtime
Middleweight Title: Champion Gegard Mousasi (47-7-2) vs. John Salter (18-4)
Welterweight: Andrey Koreshkov (23-4) vs. Sabah Homasi (15-9)
Bantamweight: Magomed Magomedov (18-1) vs. Raufeon Stots (16-1)
Heavyweight: #Davion Franklin (3-0) vs. Everett Cummings (16-0, 1 NC)
Middleweight: Ty Gwerder (5-2) vs. Khadzhi Bestaev (10-4)
Bellator 264 prelims, 6 p.m. on YouTube and Pluto TV
Women’s Featherweight: Pam Sorenson (8-3) vs. Roberta Samad (5-1)
Bantamweight: Danny Sabatello (11-1) vs. Johnny Campbell (21-13, 1 NC)
Lightweight: Justin Montalvo (2-0) vs. Kendly St Louis (3-4)
Featherweight: Nekruz Mirkhojaev (5-3) vs. James Adcock (7-4)
142-Pound Contract Weight: Jeffrey Glossner (2-2) vs. Sebastian Ruiz (2-3)
195-Pound Contract Weight: Orlando Mendoza (pro debut) vs. Jon McNeil (pro debut)