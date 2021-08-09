TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
SportsMixed Martial Arts

Bellator 264 fight card

Gegard Mousasi defeated Douglas Lima to win the

Gegard Mousasi defeated Douglas Lima to win the vacant middleweight title at Bellator 250 on Oct. 29, 2020, at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. Credit: Bellator MMA/Lucas Noonan

By Newsday.com
Print

Event: Bellator 264

Date: Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

Location: Uncasville, Connecticut

Venue: Mohegan Sun Arena

Where to watch: Showtime, YouTube, Pluto TV

Bellator 264 main card, 9 p.m. ET on Showtime

Middleweight Title: Champion Gegard Mousasi (47-7-2) vs. John Salter (18-4)

Welterweight: Andrey Koreshkov (23-4) vs. Sabah Homasi (15-9)

Bantamweight: Magomed Magomedov (18-1) vs. Raufeon Stots (16-1)

Heavyweight: #Davion Franklin (3-0) vs. Everett Cummings (16-0, 1 NC)

Middleweight: Ty Gwerder (5-2) vs. Khadzhi Bestaev (10-4)

Bellator 264 prelims, 6 p.m. on YouTube and Pluto TV

Women’s Featherweight: Pam Sorenson (8-3) vs. Roberta Samad (5-1)

Bantamweight: Danny Sabatello (11-1) vs. Johnny Campbell (21-13, 1 NC)

Lightweight: Justin Montalvo (2-0) vs. Kendly St Louis (3-4)

Featherweight: Nekruz Mirkhojaev (5-3) vs. James Adcock (7-4)

142-Pound Contract Weight: Jeffrey Glossner (2-2) vs. Sebastian Ruiz (2-3)

195-Pound Contract Weight: Orlando Mendoza (pro debut) vs. Jon McNeil (pro debut)

By Newsday.com

New York Sports

Jameson Taillon of the New York Yankees in
Lennon: Credit Taillon, rotation for keeping Yanks in contention
Bruce Brown of the Brooklyn Nets against the
Nets' Brown believes he, Carter and Bembry will provide tough defense
Joe Judge, New York Giants head coach, speaks
Judge discusses Barkley's return from injury, Jones' development
Gio Urshela of the New York Yankees strikes
Yankees notes: Urshela, Severino and Kluber updates
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) during
Saleh on Wilson: 'It is going to get worse before it gets better'
New York Yankees' Gleyber Torres reacts holding his
Gleyber Torres lands on 10-day injured list with sprained thumb
Didn’t find what you were looking for?