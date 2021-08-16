TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
Mixed Martial Arts

Bellator 265 fight card

Cheick Kongo prepares to fight Timothy Johnson during

Cheick Kongo prepares to fight Timothy Johnson during Bellator 208 at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018. Credit: Barry Sloan

By Newsday.com
Event: Bellator 265

Date: Friday, Aug. 20, 2021

Location: Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Venue: Sanford Pentagon

Where to watch: Showtime, YouTube, Pluto TV

Bellator 265 main card, 9 p.m. ET on Showtime

Heavyweight: #3-Cheick Kongo (30-11-2, 1 NC) vs. Sergei Kharitonov (32-8, 2 NC)

Featherweight: #3-Adam Borics (17-1) vs. #5-Jay-Jay Wilson (8-0)

Welterweight: #5-Logan Storley (11-1) vs. Dante Schiro (8-2)

Heavyweight: Marcelo Golm (8-3) vs. Kelvin Tiller (11-5)

140-Pound Catchweight: Jornel Lugo (6-0) vs. Keith Lee (7-4)

Bellator 265 prelims, 6 p.m. on YouTube and Pluto TV

Middleweight: Taylor Johnson (7-2) vs. Fabio Aguiar (17-2)

Lightweight: Mike Hamel (7-5) vs. Bryce Logan (12-5)

Welterweight: Archie Colgan (2-0) vs. Ben Simons (3-2)

Middleweight: Duane Johnson (5-2) vs. Deven Fisher (4-8)

Heavyweight: Bailey Schoenfelder (1-0) vs. Kevin Childs (1-1)

Middleweight: Jeff Nielsen (pro debut) vs. Kory Moegenburg (1-2)

