Bellator 265 fight card
Event: Bellator 265
Date: Friday, Aug. 20, 2021
Location: Sioux Falls, South Dakota
Venue: Sanford Pentagon
Where to watch: Showtime, YouTube, Pluto TV
Bellator 265 main card, 9 p.m. ET on Showtime
Heavyweight: #3-Cheick Kongo (30-11-2, 1 NC) vs. Sergei Kharitonov (32-8, 2 NC)
Featherweight: #3-Adam Borics (17-1) vs. #5-Jay-Jay Wilson (8-0)
Welterweight: #5-Logan Storley (11-1) vs. Dante Schiro (8-2)
Heavyweight: Marcelo Golm (8-3) vs. Kelvin Tiller (11-5)
140-Pound Catchweight: Jornel Lugo (6-0) vs. Keith Lee (7-4)
Bellator 265 prelims, 6 p.m. on YouTube and Pluto TV
Middleweight: Taylor Johnson (7-2) vs. Fabio Aguiar (17-2)
Lightweight: Mike Hamel (7-5) vs. Bryce Logan (12-5)
Welterweight: Archie Colgan (2-0) vs. Ben Simons (3-2)
Middleweight: Duane Johnson (5-2) vs. Deven Fisher (4-8)
Heavyweight: Bailey Schoenfelder (1-0) vs. Kevin Childs (1-1)
Middleweight: Jeff Nielsen (pro debut) vs. Kory Moegenburg (1-2)