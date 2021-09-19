Phil Davis spoiled the promotional debut of Yoel Romero at Bellator 266 by winning a split decision in the light heavyweight main event on Sept. 18, 2021, in San Jose, California. Davis won on the judges' scorecards 30-27, 28-29, 30-26.

Phil Davis prepares to face Yoel Romero in a light heavyweight bout at Bellator 266 on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at the SAP Arena in San Jose, California.

Phil Davis (pink shorts) defeated Yoel Romero in a light heavyweight bout at Bellator 266 on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at the SAP Arena in San Jose, California.

Phil Davis (pink shorts) shoots in for a takedown of Yoel Romero in a light heavyweight bout at Bellator 266 on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at the SAP Arena in San Jose, California.

Phil Davis, left, and Yoel Romero embrace after their light heavyweight bout at Bellator 266 on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at the SAP Arena in San Jose, California.

