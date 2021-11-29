Bellator 272 fight card: Pettis vs. Horiguchi
Event: Bellator 272
Date: Dec. 3, 2021
Venue: Mohegan Sun Arena
Location: Uncasville, Connecticut
Where to watch: Showtime, YouTube, Pluto TV
Bellator 272 main card, 10 p.m. ET on Showtime
Bantamweight World Title: Champion Sergio Pettis (21-5) vs. Kyoji Horiguchi (29-3)
Featherweight : Emmanuel Sanchez (20-6) vs. Jeremy Kennedy (16-3, 1 NC)
Bantamweight : Josh Hill (20-4) vs. Jared Scoggins (10-1)
Middleweight: Johnny Eblen (9-0) vs. Collin Huckbody (10-3)
Bellator 272 prelims, 7 p.m. ET on YouTube, Pluto TV
Lightweight: Alexander Shabliy (20-3) vs. Bobby King (10-3)
Featherweight: John de Jesus (14-9) vs. Kai Kamaka III (8-4-1)
Welterweight: Levan Chokheli (9-1, 1 NC) vs. Vinicius de Jesus (9-4)
Lightweight: Justin Montalvo (3-0) vs. Jacob Bohn (10-7)
Lightweight: Killys Mota (12-2) vs. Mike Hamel (8-5)
160-Pound Contract Weight: Dan Moret (15-6) vs. Spike Carlyle (12-3)
Welterweight: Oliver Enkamp (10-2) vs. Kyle Crutchmer (7-1)