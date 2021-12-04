Justin Montalvo, a Serra-Longo fighter from West Hempstead, won his Bellator debut on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. The lightweight peppered the body of Jacob Bohn and used his length to successfully defend against all but three of Bohn's 21 takedown attempts in their prelim bout at Bellator 272. With the unanimous decision, Montalvo moves to 4-0 in his career. The judges scored it 29-27, 29-28, 29-28.

Justin Montalvo works his way to the cage to fights Jacob Bohn in a lightweight prelim bout at Bellator 272 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021.

Justin Montalvo, left, fights Jacob Bohn in a lightweight prelim bout at Bellator 272 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021.

Justin Montalvo celebrates his win over Jacob Bohn in a lightweight prelim bout at Bellator 272 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021.

