West Hempstead's Justin Montalvo remained undefeated at 5-0 after his lightweight bout at Bellator 274 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut on Feb. 19, 2022. Montalvo, a Serra-Longo fighter, beat Corey Samuels by TKO via punches at 2:43 of the first round.

Justin Montalvo prepares to face Corey Samuels at Bellator 274 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut on Feb. 19, 2022.

Corey Samuels, in the green shorts, fights with lightweight Justin Montalvo at Bellator 274 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut on Feb. 19, 2022.

Justin Montalvo celebrates his first-round win by TKO at Bellator 274 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut on Feb. 19, 2022.

Justin Montalvo celebrates with cornermen after his first-round win by TKO at Bellator 274 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut on Feb. 19, 2022.

Justin Montalvo celebrates his first-round win by TKO at Bellator 274 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut on Feb. 19, 2022.

Justin Montalvo is interviewed by John McCarthy after his first-round win by TKO at Bellator 274 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut on Feb. 19, 2022.

