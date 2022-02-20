TODAY'S PAPER
Bellator 274 fight photos: LI's Justin Montalvo wins by TKO

West Hempstead's Justin Montalvo remained undefeated at 5-0 after his lightweight bout at Bellator 274 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut on Feb. 19, 2022. Montalvo, a Serra-Longo fighter, beat Corey Samuels by TKO via punches  at 2:43 of the first round.

Justin Montalvo prepares to face Corey Samuels at
Credit: Bellator MMA

Justin Montalvo prepares to face Corey Samuels at Bellator 274 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut on Feb. 19, 2022.

Corey Samuels, in the green shorts, fights with
Credit: Bellator MMA

Corey Samuels, in the green shorts, fights with lightweight Justin Montalvo at Bellator 274 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut on Feb. 19, 2022.

Corey Samuels, in the green shorts, fights with
Credit: Bellator MMA

Corey Samuels, in the green shorts, fights with lightweight Justin Montalvo at Bellator 274 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut on Feb. 19, 2022.

Corey Samuels, in the green shorts, fights with
Credit: Bellator MMA

Corey Samuels, in the green shorts, fights with lightweight Justin Montalvo at Bellator 274 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut on Feb. 19, 2022.

Justin Montalvo celebrates his first-round win by TKO
Credit: Bellator MMA

Justin Montalvo celebrates his first-round win by TKO at Bellator 274 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut on Feb. 19, 2022.

Justin Montalvo celebrates his first-round win by TKO
Credit: Bellator MMA

Justin Montalvo celebrates his first-round win by TKO at Bellator 274 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut on Feb. 19, 2022.

Justin Montalvo celebrates with cornermen after his first-round
Credit: Bellator MMA

Justin Montalvo celebrates with cornermen after his first-round win by TKO at Bellator 274 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut on Feb. 19, 2022.

Justin Montalvo celebrates with cornermen after his first-round
Credit: Bellator MMA

Justin Montalvo celebrates with cornermen after his first-round win by TKO at Bellator 274 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut on Feb. 19, 2022.

Justin Montalvo celebrates his first-round win by TKO
Credit: Bellator MMA

Justin Montalvo celebrates his first-round win by TKO at Bellator 274 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut on Feb. 19, 2022.

Justin Montalvo celebrates his first-round win by TKO
Credit: Bellator MMA

Justin Montalvo celebrates his first-round win by TKO at Bellator 274 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut on Feb. 19, 2022.

Justin Montalvo is interviewed by John McCarthy after
Credit: Bellator MMA

Justin Montalvo is interviewed by John McCarthy after his first-round win by TKO at Bellator 274 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut on Feb. 19, 2022.

Justin Montalvo celebrates his first-round win by TKO
Credit: Bellator MMA

Justin Montalvo celebrates his first-round win by TKO at Bellator 274 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut on Feb. 19, 2022.

Justin Montalvo celebrates his first-round win by TKO
Credit: Bellator MMA

Justin Montalvo celebrates his first-round win by TKO at Bellator 274 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut on Feb. 19, 2022.

Justin Montalvo celebrates with cornermen after his first-round
Credit: Bellator MMA

Justin Montalvo celebrates with cornermen after his first-round win by TKO at Bellator 274 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut on Feb. 19, 2022.

