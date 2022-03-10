TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
SportsMixed Martial Arts

Bellator 276 fight card

Adam Borics at Bellator 256 on April 9,

Adam Borics at Bellator 256 on April 9, 2021. Credit: Bellator MMA/Lucas Noonan

By Newsday
Print

Event: Bellator 276

Date: Saturday, March 12, 2022

Location: St. Charles, Missouri

Venue: Family Arena

Where to watch: Showtime, YouTube, Pluto TV

Bellator 276 main card, 9 p.m. ET on Showtime

Featherweight: #2-Adam Borics (17-1) vs. #2-Mads Burnell (16-3)

Light Heavyweight: #2-Phil Davis (23-6, 1 NC) vs. #4-Julius Anglickas (10-2)

Middleweight: #1-John Salter (18-5) vs. #3-Johnny Eblen (10-0)

Lightweight: Jay-Jay Wilson (8-0) vs. Gadzhi Rabadanov (16-4-2)

Bellator 276 prelims, 6 p.m. on YouTube and Pluto TV

Light Heavyweight: #8-Alex Polizzi (9-1) vs. Jose Augusto (7-3, 1 NC)

Middleweight: #8-Romero Cotton (5-0) vs. Freddy Sandoval (5-6-1)

Flyweight: #9-Diana Avsaragova (4-0) vs. Kyra Batara (5-6)

Featherweight: Cody Law (5-0) vs. James Adcock (7-4)

Welterweight: Roman Faraldo (6-0) vs. Kelvin Rayford (5-3)

Bantamweight: Jordan Howard (10-5) vs. Trevor Ward (5-5)

Welterweight: Josh Augustine (5-2) vs. Josh Westin (8-11)

By Newsday

New York Sports

Knicks guard Quentin Grimes reacts after his three-point
Injury not as bad as it looked for Knicks' Grimes
Knicks forward Julius Randle drives to the basket
Randle helps Knicks give Mavericks drubbing
St. John's guard Julian Champagnie reacts after scoring
Champagnie drives Red Storm past DePaul in Big East tourney
A baseball with the MLB logo is seen
Talks fall apart again and MLB pulls two more series from sked
Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred gestures as
Lennon: Baseball is stuck in a time warp
A general view of the national anthem before
Mets hire Andy Goldberg to be chief marketing officer
Didn’t find what you were looking for?