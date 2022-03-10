Bellator 276 fight card
Event: Bellator 276
Date: Saturday, March 12, 2022
Location: St. Charles, Missouri
Venue: Family Arena
Where to watch: Showtime, YouTube, Pluto TV
Bellator 276 main card, 9 p.m. ET on Showtime
Featherweight: #2-Adam Borics (17-1) vs. #2-Mads Burnell (16-3)
Light Heavyweight: #2-Phil Davis (23-6, 1 NC) vs. #4-Julius Anglickas (10-2)
Middleweight: #1-John Salter (18-5) vs. #3-Johnny Eblen (10-0)
Lightweight: Jay-Jay Wilson (8-0) vs. Gadzhi Rabadanov (16-4-2)
Bellator 276 prelims, 6 p.m. on YouTube and Pluto TV
Light Heavyweight: #8-Alex Polizzi (9-1) vs. Jose Augusto (7-3, 1 NC)
Middleweight: #8-Romero Cotton (5-0) vs. Freddy Sandoval (5-6-1)
Flyweight: #9-Diana Avsaragova (4-0) vs. Kyra Batara (5-6)
Featherweight: Cody Law (5-0) vs. James Adcock (7-4)
Welterweight: Roman Faraldo (6-0) vs. Kelvin Rayford (5-3)
Bantamweight: Jordan Howard (10-5) vs. Trevor Ward (5-5)
Welterweight: Josh Augustine (5-2) vs. Josh Westin (8-11)