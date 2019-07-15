TODAY'S PAPER
83° Good Evening
SEARCH
83° Good Evening
SportsMixed Martial Arts

Bellator announces featherweight grand prix matchups

Patricio "Pitbull" Freire celebrates his win over Michael

Patricio "Pitbull" Freire celebrates his win over Michael Chandler for the lightweight title at Bellator 221 on May 11, 2019, at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois. Photo Credit: Bellator MMA/Lucas Noonan

By Mark La Monica mark.lamonica@newsday.com @LaMonicaMark
Print

A 145-pound Bellator fighter will find himself $1 million richer come the end of their featherweight World Grand Prix.

The tournament, featuring 16 fighters, is scheduled to start after the summer. The first round of the featherweight grand prix will take place over two events: Bellator 226 on Sept. 7 in San Jose, California, and Bellator 228 on Sept. 28 in Inglewood.

As has been the case with Bellator's welterweight grand prix, the Bellator featherweight title will move along through the tournament. Patricio "Pitbull" Freire will defend his title in the opening round of the grand prix against Juan Archuleta, with the winner moving on to defend that title in the quarterfinals, and so on.

The opening round of fights will be three-round bouts, excluding the title fight. All bouts in the quarterfinals and beyond will be five-round bouts.

Bellator 226, Sept. 7

Daniel Straus (26-8) vs. Derek Campos (19-9)

Pat Curran (23-8) vs. Adam Borics (13-0)

Emmanuel Sanchez (18-4) vs. Tywan Claxton (5-0)

Sam Sicilia (16-9) vs. Pedro Carvalho (10-3)

Bellator 228, Sept. 28

Champion Patricio "Pitbull" Freire (29-4) vs. Juan Archuleta (23-1)

Darrion Caldwell (13-3) vs. Henry Corrales (17-3)

Daniel Weichel (39-11) vs. Saul Rogers (13-2)

A.J. McKee (14-0) vs. Georgi Karakhanyan (28-9-1, 1 NC)

Mark La Monica

Mark La Monica is the deputy sports editor for cross-media at Newsday. He also covers mixed martial arts.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Kamrin Moore of the Giants on May 30. Giants suspend safety after alleged DV incident
Knicks forward Henry Ellenson reacts after he sinks Source: Nets, Ellenson agree to two-way deal
Tina Charles of the Liberty speaks during the Liberty's Charles picked for All-Star Game
Mets starting pitcher Zack Wheeler reacts against the Source: Wheeler to IL with shoulder fatigue
Simon Holmstrom skates during the Islanders' final day Isles, first-rounder Holmstrom agree to contract
Cleveland Cavaliers guard David Nwaba is defended by Report: Nets sign free-agent shooting guard Nwaba
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search