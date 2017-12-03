Best of UFC 218 photos

Scenes from UFC 218 in Detroit on Dec. 2, 2017. In the main event, Max Holloway defended his UFC featherweight title by dominating former champion Jose Aldo in a rematch, winning his 12th straight fight with a TKO late in the third round.

Tecia Torres (top) battles Michelle Waterson during UFC 218 at Little Ceasars Arena on December 2, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan.

Yancy Medeiros (L) battles Alex Oliveira (R) during UFC 218 at Little Ceasars Arena on December 2, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan.

Paul Felder (top) battles Charles Oliveira (bottom) during UFC 218 at Little Ceasars Arena on December 2, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan.

Max Holloway (L) battles Jose Aldo of Brazil (R) during UFC 218 at Little Caesars Arena on December 2, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan.

Max Holloway, stands in front of the state flag of Hawaii, as he prepares to fight Jose Aldo of Brazil during a UFC 218 featherweight mixed martial arts bout, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017, in Detroit.

Eddie Alvarez celebrates his victory over Justin Gaethje during UFC 218 at Little Ceasars Arena on December 2, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan.

Jose Aldo of Brazil reacts after losing to Max Holloway during UFC 218 at Little Caesars Arena on December 2, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan.

Francis Ngannou of France (R) battles Alistair Overeem of the Netherlands (L) during UFC 218 at Little Ceasars Arena on December 2, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan.

Max Holloway celebrates his victory over Jose Aldo of Brazil during UFC 218 at Little Caesars Arena on December 2, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan.

Felice Herring (R) battles Cortney Casey (L) during UFC 218 at Little Ceasers Arena on December 2, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan.

Eddie Alvarez (R) battles Justin Gaethje (L) during UFC 218 at Little Ceasars Arena on December 2, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan.

Tecia Torres celebrate her victory over Michelle Waterson during UFC 218 at Little Ceasars Arena on December 2, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan.

Max Holloway, left, punches Jose Aldo, of Brazil, during the third round of a UFC 218 featherweight mixed martial arts bout, early Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017, in Detroit.