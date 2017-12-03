TODAY'S PAPER
Scattered Clouds 49° Good Afternoon
Scattered Clouds 49° Good Afternoon
SportsMixed Martial Arts

Best of UFC 218 photos

Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Scenes from UFC 218 in Detroit on Dec. 2, 2017. In the main event, Max Holloway defended his UFC featherweight title by dominating former champion Jose Aldo in a rematch, winning his 12th straight fight with a TKO late in the third round.

Tecia Torres (top) battles Michelle Waterson during UFC
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Gregory Shamus

Tecia Torres (top) battles Michelle Waterson during UFC 218 at Little Ceasars Arena on December 2, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan.

Yancy Medeiros (L) battles Alex Oliveira (R) during
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Gregory Shamus

Yancy Medeiros (L) battles Alex Oliveira (R) during UFC 218 at Little Ceasars Arena on December 2, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan.

Paul Felder (top) battles Charles Oliveira (bottom) during
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Gregory Shamus

Paul Felder (top) battles Charles Oliveira (bottom) during UFC 218 at Little Ceasars Arena on December 2, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan.

Max Holloway (L) battles Jose Aldo of Brazil
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Gregory Shamus

Max Holloway (L) battles Jose Aldo of Brazil (R) during UFC 218 at Little Caesars Arena on December 2, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan.

Max Holloway, stands in front of the state
Photo Credit: AP / Jose Juarez

Max Holloway, stands in front of the state flag of Hawaii, as he prepares to fight Jose Aldo of Brazil during a UFC 218 featherweight mixed martial arts bout, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017, in Detroit.

Eddie Alvarez celebrates his victory over Justin Gaethje
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Gregory Shamus

Eddie Alvarez celebrates his victory over Justin Gaethje during UFC 218 at Little Ceasars Arena on December 2, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan.

Max Holloway (L) battles Jose Aldo of Brazil
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Gregory Shamus

Max Holloway (L) battles Jose Aldo of Brazil (R) during UFC 218 at Little Caesars Arena on December 2, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan.

Jose Aldo of Brazil reacts after losing to
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Gregory Shamus

Jose Aldo of Brazil reacts after losing to Max Holloway during UFC 218 at Little Caesars Arena on December 2, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan.

Francis Ngannou of France (R) battles Alistair Overeem
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Gregory Shamus

Francis Ngannou of France (R) battles Alistair Overeem of the Netherlands (L) during UFC 218 at Little Ceasars Arena on December 2, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan.

Max Holloway celebrates his victory over Jose Aldo
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Gregory Shamus

Max Holloway celebrates his victory over Jose Aldo of Brazil during UFC 218 at Little Caesars Arena on December 2, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan.

Eddie Alvarez celebrates his victory over Justin Gaethje
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Gregory Shamus

Eddie Alvarez celebrates his victory over Justin Gaethje during UFC 218 at Little Ceasars Arena on December 2, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan.

Felice Herring (R) battles Cortney Casey (L) during
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Gregory Shamus

Felice Herring (R) battles Cortney Casey (L) during UFC 218 at Little Ceasers Arena on December 2, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan.

Eddie Alvarez (R) battles Justin Gaethje (L) during
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Gregory Shamus

Eddie Alvarez (R) battles Justin Gaethje (L) during UFC 218 at Little Ceasars Arena on December 2, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan.

Tecia Torres celebrate her victory over Michelle Waterson
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Gregory Shamus

Tecia Torres celebrate her victory over Michelle Waterson during UFC 218 at Little Ceasars Arena on December 2, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan.

Max Holloway, left, punches Jose Aldo, of Brazil,
Photo Credit: AP / Jose Juarez

Max Holloway, left, punches Jose Aldo, of Brazil, during the third round of a UFC 218 featherweight mixed martial arts bout, early Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017, in Detroit.

Henry Cejudo (L) battles Sergio Pettis (R) during
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Gregory Shamus

Henry Cejudo (L) battles Sergio Pettis (R) during UFC 218 at Little Ceasars Arena on December 2, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

New York Sports

 Eli Manning runs off the field after the Will Eli start for the Giants this week?
Giants owner John Mara addresses members of the Giants' Mara addresses firing of McAdoo, Reese
Ben McAdoo looks against the Oakland Raiders at Ben McAdoo, Jerry Reese fired by Giants
Aaron Boone talks to television analysts Al Leiter Best: NY coaches, managers must be media savvy
Head coach Todd Bowles and Leonard Williams of Best: Jets’ Bowles deserves to stay
Marshawn Lynch of the Raiders scores on a Giants defense ‘mostly’ does its job