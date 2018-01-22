TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 47° Good Morning
Overcast 47° Good Morning
SportsMixed Martial Arts

Best of UFC 220 photos

Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Stipe Miocic set the UFC heavyweight record with his third straight successful title defense by beating Francis Ngannou at UFC 220 in Boston on Jan. 20, 2018. Daniel Cormier defended his light heavyweight title with a second-round TKO of Volkan Oezdemir. Long Island's Gian Villante won a split decision over Francimar Barroso.

Francis Ngannou throws a punch against Stipe Miocic
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Mike Lawrie

Francis Ngannou throws a punch against Stipe Miocic in their Heavyweight Championship fight during UFC 220 at TD Garden on January 20, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Stipe Miocic grapples with Francis Ngannou in their
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Mike Lawrie

Stipe Miocic grapples with Francis Ngannou in their Heavyweight Championship fight during UFC 220 at TD Garden on January 20, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Dustin Ortiz, grabs the leg of Alexandre Pantoja
Photo Credit: AP / Gregory Payan

Dustin Ortiz, grabs the leg of Alexandre Pantoja during a mixed martial arts bout at UFC 220, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, in Boston. Ortiz won via decision.

Francis Ngannou speaks to his corner between rounds
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Mike Lawrie

Francis Ngannou speaks to his corner between rounds against Stipe Miocic in their Heavyweight Championship fight during UFC 220 at TD Garden on January 20, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Sabah Homasi receives medical attention after being knocked
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Mike Lawrie

Sabah Homasi receives medical attention after being knocked out in the first round by Abdul Razak Alhassan in their Welterweight fight during UFC 220 at TD Garden on January 20, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Daniel Cormier celebrates as the referee stops his
Photo Credit: AP / Gregory Payan

Daniel Cormier celebrates as the referee stops his light heavyweight mixed martial arts bout against Volkan Oezdemir at UFC 220, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, in Boston. Cormier retained the title.

Calvin Kattar lands a kick against Shane Burgos
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Mike Lawrie

Calvin Kattar lands a kick against Shane Burgos in their Featherweight fight during UFC 220 at TD Garden on January 20, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Francis Ngannou throws a punch against Stipe Miocic
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Mike Lawrie

Francis Ngannou throws a punch against Stipe Miocic in their Heavyweight Championship fight during UFC 220 at TD Garden on January 20, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Shane Burgos, left, is hit by a right
Photo Credit: AP / Gregory Payan

Shane Burgos, left, is hit by a right from Calvin Kattar during a mixed martial arts bout at UFC 220, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, in Boston. Kattar won in the third round.

Islam Makhachev punches Gleison Tibau in the first
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Mike Lawrie

Islam Makhachev punches Gleison Tibau in the first round of their Lightweight fight during UFC 220 at TD Garden on January 20, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Francis Ngannou has trouble getting up at the
Photo Credit: AP / Gregory Payan

Francis Ngannou has trouble getting up at the end of round three against Stipe Miocic during a heavyweight championship mixed martial arts bout at UFC 220, early Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018, in Boston. Miocic retained his title via unanimous decision.

Gian Villante throws a punch against Francimar Barroso
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Mike Lawrie

Gian Villante throws a punch against Francimar Barroso in their Light Heavyweight fight during UFC 220 at TD Garden on January 20, 2018 in Boston.

Rob Font celebrates after his knock out of
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Mike Lawrie

Rob Font celebrates after his knock out of Thomas Almeida in their Bantamweight fight during UFC 220 at TD Garden on January 20, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Stipe Miocic reacts after defeating Francis Ngannou by
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Mike Lawrie

Stipe Miocic reacts after defeating Francis Ngannou by unanimous decision in their Heavyweight Championship fight during UFC 220 at TD Garden on January 20, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Daniel Cormier reacts after his fight against Volkan
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Mike Lawrie

Daniel Cormier reacts after his fight against Volkan Oezdemir in their Light Heavyweight Championship fight during UFC 220 at TD Garden on January 20, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Daniel Cormier reacts after defeating Volkan Oezdemir by
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Mike Lawrie

Daniel Cormier reacts after defeating Volkan Oezdemir by TKO in their Light Heavyweight Championship fight during UFC 220 at TD Garden on January 20, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

New York Sports

Jets cornerback Morris Claiborne at MetLife Stadium on Jets mailbag: QBs, draft picks and Claiborne
UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen celebrates a touchdown pass NFL mock draft 1.3: The first 30 picks
Nick Foles #9 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates Shurmur to Foles: ‘Now go win it’
Vikings offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur smiles before an Shurmur still has unfinished business with Vikes
Detroit Pistons forward Tobias Harris (34) drives on Coaches agree: Harris worthy of being an All-Star
Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie (8) hits the Dinwiddie’s last-second shot lifts Nets over Pistons