Last month, Brooklyn’s David Branch brought fight call-outs to a new level.

Pleading for a fight against Ronaldo “Jacaré” Souza, he posted a video of him receiving a shipment of alligator meat. “Jacaré” is Portuguese for “alligator,” the nickname for the Brazilian Souza, a multiple-time world champion in jiujitsu.

Branch can return that shipment now if he wants. He has what he wants.

Branch and Souza will fight in a middleweight bout at UFC 230 at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 3, a UFC official said. ESPN reported the booking on Thursday.

This is the first fight announced for the Nov. 3 card, which will be the UFC’s third event at Madison Square Garden.

Branch (22-4) is 2-1 in his second run in the UFC after winning titles in two weight classes in the World Series of Fighting. Branch has a split-decision win over Krzysztof Jotko and, most recently, a first-round knockout of Thiago Santos in April. In between, he was stopped in the second round by Luke Rockhold.

Souza (25-6, 1 NC) is coming off a split-decision loss to Kelvin Gastelum in May.