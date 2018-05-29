TODAY'S PAPER
77° Good Evening
77° Good Evening
SportsMixed Martial Arts

UFC featherweight Brian Ortega explains how he went from troubled youth to MMA star

The California native discusses how he beat the odds to reach stardom ahead of his UFC 226 title fight against Max Holloway.

UFC featherweight fighter Brian Ortega found his calling with jiu-jitsu, a martial art that helped him go from a troubled youth in southern California to an undefeated MMA fighter with a shot at the title against featherweight champion Max Holloway at UFC 226 in Las Vegas on July 7, 2018. Ortega shared his story with Newsday en route to a charity event in Manhattan in April. (Credit: Newsday / Ryan Gerbosi)

By Ryan Gerbosi ryan.gerbosi@newsday.com
Print

When Brian Ortega spoke with a Harlem youth organization about overcoming tough times in life, he could do so from experience.

The UFC featherweight is approaching the top of the MMA world nearly four years after his UFC debut. Unbeaten in his professional career, Ortega stands one win from securing the UFC’s 145-pound title. He’ll have a chance to win the belt when he faces champion Max Holloway at UFC 226 on July 7 in Las Vegas, but Ortega’s success was far from promised.

The son of Mexican immigrants, Ortega said his family had little money and dealt with many of the struggles facing impoverished families while growing up in Los Angeles. With the help of family, friends and coaches, Ortega was able to keep himself out of the trouble that surrounded him and put himself into position for a successful career.

While in town for UFC 223 at Barclays Center in April, Ortega presented a $2,500 donation from the UFC to Friends of Island Academy, a non-profit organization that helps adolescents who’ve been involved with the criminal justice system at a young age stay on the right track in life.

Newsday spoke with Ortega about what life was like for him growing up, the people along the way who’ve helped him reach his goals and the advice he’d give young people looking to find their way.

By Ryan Gerbosi ryan.gerbosi@newsday.com

New York Sports

Giants head coach talks about the team's OTA Pat Shurmur talks Giants OTA, anthem, more
Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard against the Milwaukee Mets place Noah Syndergaard on the 10-day DL
Giants head coach Pat Shurmur on May 12, Shurmur trusts Giants players in regard to anthem
Assistant trainer Jimmy Barnes holds Preakness Stakes and Justify breezes effortlessly on Tuesday
Braves pinch hitter Charlie Culberson follows through on Lugo allows walk-off HR as Braves stun Mets
Jacob deGrom of the New York Mets in Another great start, another no-decision for deGrom