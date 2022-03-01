TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
SportsMixed Martial Arts

Former UFC champion Cain Velasquez arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

Cain Velasquez celebrates his victory over Travis Browne

Cain Velasquez celebrates his victory over Travis Browne during the UFC 200 event at T-Mobile Arena on July 9, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Credit: Getty Images/Rey Del Rio

By The Associated Press
Print

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a shooting that injured a man in Northern California, police said.

Velasquez, 39, was arrested Monday in San Jose and is being held without bail at Santa Clara County Main Jail, records show. He is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday.

It was not immediately known if he has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

The San Jose Police Department said officers responded to a shooting Monday and found a man with at least one gunshot wound. The man was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the department said on Twitter.

Velasquez was arrested hours later. What led to the shooting is still under investigation, police said.

Velasquez transitioned to pro-wrestling after retiring from his MMA career in 2019. A former two-time UFC heavyweight champion, he earned title belts in 2010 and 2012.

By The Associated Press

New York Sports

Major League Baseball Deputy Commissioner Dan Halem, left,
MLB cancels first two series of season after players reject latest offer
Filip Chytil of the Rangers warms up prior
Gallant putting Chytil back in Rangers' lineup 
Head coach Robert Saleh of the Jets reacts
Why Saleh and most of his staff will not be at Combine
MLB commissioner Rob Manfred outside Roger Dean Stadium
Manfred's deadline for lockout talks was just more bullying of players
Major League Baseball Deputy Commissioner Dan Halem, left,
On deadline day, MLB labor talks go into extra innings
Knicks guard Evan Fournier, left, and forward Julius
Lack of direction leads to Knicks' fourth-quarter implosions
Didn’t find what you were looking for?