CES MMA fight card at The Space in Westbury

Sergio Da Silva trains at Long Island MMA in

Sergio Da Silva trains at Long Island MMA in Farmingdale on June 13, 2017. Photo Credit: Marcus Villagran

CES MMA will host its first New York event on Friday at The Space in Westbury. The event begins at 7 p.m.

Here's a look at the latest card.

Matt Secor (9-5) vs. Renee Forte (8-4)

John Gotti III (1-0) vs. Eddie Haws (0-1)

Kenny Foster (12-12) vs. Jacob Bohn (5-5)

Sergio da Silva (6-9) vs. Walter Smith-Cotito (5-5)

Billy Giovanella (9-6) vs. Miguel Restrepo (4-4-1)

Reginaldo Felix (1-2) vs. Tom Regal (2-0)

Terrance Jean-Jacques (0-0) vs. Jahnell Parkinson (0-0)

Jahsua Marsh (2-3) vs. Ras Hylton (2-0)

Alfred Jones (2-2) vs. Quentin Gaskins (1-4)

