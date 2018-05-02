CES MMA fight card at The Space in Westbury

CES MMA will host its first New York event on Friday at The Space in Westbury. The event begins at 7 p.m.

Here's a look at the latest card.

Matt Secor (9-5) vs. Renee Forte (8-4)

John Gotti III (1-0) vs. Eddie Haws (0-1)

Kenny Foster (12-12) vs. Jacob Bohn (5-5)

Sergio da Silva (6-9) vs. Walter Smith-Cotito (5-5)

Billy Giovanella (9-6) vs. Miguel Restrepo (4-4-1)

Reginaldo Felix (1-2) vs. Tom Regal (2-0)

Terrance Jean-Jacques (0-0) vs. Jahnell Parkinson (0-0)

Jahsua Marsh (2-3) vs. Ras Hylton (2-0)

Alfred Jones (2-2) vs. Quentin Gaskins (1-4)