CES MMA fight card at The Space in Westbury
CES MMA will host its first New York event on Friday at The Space in Westbury. The event begins at 7 p.m.
Here's a look at the latest card.
Matt Secor (9-5) vs. Renee Forte (8-4)
John Gotti III (1-0) vs. Eddie Haws (0-1)
Kenny Foster (12-12) vs. Jacob Bohn (5-5)
Sergio da Silva (6-9) vs. Walter Smith-Cotito (5-5)
Billy Giovanella (9-6) vs. Miguel Restrepo (4-4-1)
Reginaldo Felix (1-2) vs. Tom Regal (2-0)
Terrance Jean-Jacques (0-0) vs. Jahnell Parkinson (0-0)
Jahsua Marsh (2-3) vs. Ras Hylton (2-0)
Alfred Jones (2-2) vs. Quentin Gaskins (1-4)
Comments
Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.