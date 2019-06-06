Chris Wade has known for a few months when his second fight in the PFL's regular season would be: July 25 in Atlantic City.

What he recently found out, and what was announced on the broadcast was his opponent in the lightweight division. Wade, from Islip, will face Akhmed Aliev of Russia.

“I’m excited, I have a lot of respect for the Russian guys, but I owe them one," Wade said. "I’ve gotta get one back here and now’s the time.”

Wade is 0-3 in his career against Russian fighters, losing to Ozzy Dugulbgov in a World Series of Fighting bout in 2013, and to Rustam Khabilov and Islam Makhachev in the UFC in 2016.

Aliev is in first place in the PFL's lightweight division with six points, as he holds the tiebreaker advantage over Natan Schulte (six points). He finished Carlao Silva via first-round knockout at PFL 2 on May 23 at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum.

That same night, Wade (15-5) won a decision against Nate Andrews to earn three points and be in a four-way tie for second place.