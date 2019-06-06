Chris Wade has known for a few months when his second fight in the PFL's regular season would be: PFL 5 on July 25 at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City.

What he recently found out, and what was announced on the broadcast was his next opponent in the lightweight division. Wade, from Islip, will face Akhmed Aliev of Russia.

“I’m excited, I have a lot of respect for the Russian guys, but I owe them one," Wade said on the broadcast. "I’ve gotta get one back here and now’s the time.”

Wade is 0-3 in his career against Russian fighters, losing to Ozzy Dugulbgov in a World Series of Fighting bout in 2013, and to Rustam Khabilov and Islam Makhachev in the UFC in 2016.

Aliev is in first place in the PFL's lightweight division with six points, as he holds the tiebreaker advantage over Natan Schulte (six points). He finished Carlao Silva via first-round knockout at PFL 2 on May 23 at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum.

That same night, Wade (15-5) won a decision against Nate Andrews to earn three points and be in a four-way tie for second place.

Next up for 'The Bull'

Andre Harrison also found out the name of his next opponent for July 25 during the PFL 3 broadcast. While he's unclear how to pronounce Movlid Khaibulaev, he certainly knows who he is.

"The flying-knee 10-second guy," Harrison told Newsday.

Khaibulaev made headlines at PFL 2 when he knocked out Damon Jackson with a brutal flying knee in 10 seconds. It was the fastest knockout in PFL history so far.

"How many flying knees you see stop a fight in 10 seconds?" Harrison said. "You can’t count that. I gotta look at some of the other ones."

Khaibulaev (13-0) earned six points in the PFL featherweight standings for the first-round finish and has the tiebreaker for first place.

Freeport's Harrison (21-1) earned three points for his unanimous decision victory over Peter Petties. He is in a three-way tie with Lance Palmer and Gadzhi Rabadanov. The top eight fighters in each weight class advance to the playoffs.

"I think me and him," Harrison said, "at the very least end up tied at the end of the night."