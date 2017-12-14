TODAY'S PAPER
SportsMixed Martial Arts

Chris Weidman to host 'Weidman's World' on MSG Networks

Middleweight Chris Weidman celebrates after defeating Kelvin Gastelum

Middleweight Chris Weidman celebrates after defeating Kelvin Gastelum during the Fox UFC Fight Night main card at NYCB Live Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, on July 22, 2017. Weidman won by submission in the second round. Photo Credit: Jeffrey Basinger

As a little kid, Chris Weidman dreamed of playing for the Islanders. As an adult, before he'd ascend to the top of the UFC, he still thought it could happen.

Now, more grounded in his world of MMA, Weidman got his chance to skate with some Islanders as part of his new show on MSG Networks. "Weidman's World" will feature the former UFC middleweight champion doing interviews and challenges with professional athletes in New York.

Here's a sneak peek into what the show will entail.

 

