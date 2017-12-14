As a little kid, Chris Weidman dreamed of playing for the Islanders. As an adult, before he'd ascend to the top of the UFC, he still thought it could happen.

Now, more grounded in his world of MMA, Weidman got his chance to skate with some Islanders as part of his new show on MSG Networks. "Weidman's World" will feature the former UFC middleweight champion doing interviews and challenges with professional athletes in New York.

Here's a sneak peek into what the show will entail.