Chris Weidman, the former UFC middleweight champion from Baldwin, will join MSG Networks as a special guest contributor.

The network made the announcement Thursday afternoon.

Weidman will contribute on MSG Networks’ multiple channels and platforms including television, digital and social media.

“I’m a born and raised Long Island kid that has never left,” Weidman said in a statement. “I have so much pride in being a New Yorker and I’m a big New York Sports fan so to have the opportunity to work for MSG Networks is a dream come true for me. I can’t wait to get going.”

His New York credentials are solid, helping his appeal to the regional sports network that covers 10 area teams. Weidman (14-3) grew up in Baldwin and earned All-American wrestling honors at both Nassau CC and Hofstra. He helped lobby to get mixed martial arts legalized in New York and has fought in his home state three times in the past year. Weidman was part of the UFC’s first show at Madison Square Garden last November, and he headlines at Nassau Coliseum in July.

Weidman has some on-air experience. He has worked as an analyst for the Fox networks’ coverage of UFC events in the past and will do so again this weekend for UFC 217 at MSG.

Weidman still is healing from a hand injury and isn’t yet able to resume training, so there’s no timetable for his return to the octagon.