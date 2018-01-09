TODAY'S PAPER
Few Clouds 41° Good Evening
Few Clouds 41° Good Evening
SportsMixed Martial Arts

Weidman's World: UFC's Chris Weidman mixes it up with Islanders

Photo Credit: MSG Networks

By Newsday.com
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Poor Mathew Barzal.

All the good-natured Islanders rookie did was join teammates Johnny Boychuk and Cal Clutterbuck at Longo and Weidman MMA in Garden City for some striking training with former UFC middleweight champion and MSG Networks personality Chris Weidman.

He soon became the pawn in an amusing prank by Weidman and Gian Villante, with Boychuck and Clutterbuck documenting the joke on their phones. The MSG Networks cameras did as well. Here's the latest episode of "Weidman's World."

Also, while teaching Barzal, from British Columbia, Canada, how to throw a Superman punch, Weidman let his comedic chops come through a bit. Explaining that former UFC welterweight king Georges St-Pierre always enjoyed using the Superman punch, Weidman told Barzal, "Being Canadian, you gotta know this."

 

By Newsday.com
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

New York Sports

Jay Bruce of the Mets flies out to Source: Mets still interested in Bruce, Reed
Hofstra's Boogie Brozoski at practice on Oct. 27, Hofstra’s Brozoski named CAA player of week
Jets quarterback Josh McCown, during pregame against the Jets QB McCown weighs issues about his future
Knicks forward Tim Hardaway Jr. reacts after a Hardaway ‘feels great’ after full practice
50 Cent throws out the ceremonial first pitch 50 Cent discusses that first pitch from 2014
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson #24 of the Brooklyn Nets puts Nets fight to end, but fall to Toronto in overtime