Poor Mathew Barzal.

All the good-natured Islanders rookie did was join teammates Johnny Boychuk and Cal Clutterbuck at Longo and Weidman MMA in Garden City for some striking training with former UFC middleweight champion and MSG Networks personality Chris Weidman.

He soon became the pawn in an amusing prank by Weidman and Gian Villante, with Boychuck and Clutterbuck documenting the joke on their phones. The MSG Networks cameras did as well. Here's the latest episode of "Weidman's World."

Also, while teaching Barzal, from British Columbia, Canada, how to throw a Superman punch, Weidman let his comedic chops come through a bit. Explaining that former UFC welterweight king Georges St-Pierre always enjoyed using the Superman punch, Weidman told Barzal, "Being Canadian, you gotta know this."