Chris Weidman flew to Las Vegas in need of a win. He’ll fly back to Long Island on Sunday with that win.

The Baldwin-raised Weidman, a former UFC middleweight champion, defeated No. 11 Omari Akhmedov by unanimous decision on Saturday night at UFC Fight Night. The judges scored it 29-27, 29-27, 29-28, for Weidman, who returned to the middleweight division after one fight at light heavyweight last October.

“It was huge. A lot of pressure on,” Weidman said in his interview right after the fight with ESPN+ analyst Paul Felder. “I’m happy to get my hand raised. I’m obviously not too happy with that performance. But I needed that win. I gotta it done, I can’t be too mad.”

Weidman later described the fight as "weird," "sloppy" and "a little off." Weidman (15-5, 11-5 UFC) ended his two-fight losing streak with a strong display of wrestling and grappling.

Weidman opened the fight and showed something of a karate stance that reminded most observers of Stephen "Wonderboy" Thompson, Weidman's brother-in-law, training partner and sixth-ranked UFC welterweight.

But it would be more about Weidman's wrestling pedigree, where he was a two-time All-American at both Nassau CC and Hofstra.

“I knew my bread and butter is the wrestling and takedowns, so the goal was just to stay relaxed and not play too much on the feet,” Weidman said in his post-fight news conference. “A lot of my fights in the past, I’m winning on the feet and then I got caught just trying to go for it and be exciting.”

Akhmedov (20-5-1, 8-4-1) stopped Weidman’s first three takedown attempts in the first round, but eventually Weidman was able to get the Russian to the ground with a single-leg. Akhmedov got to this feet, but Weidman kept the pressure on and maintained top control for much of the last two minutes, ending the round with a few short elbows.

In the second round, Akhmedov appeared to have the better of the striking as both fighters looked a little gassed.

In that minute between the second and third rounds, Weidman knew what was at stake. The fight likely was tied on the judges' scorecards. This was the type of moment Weidman always prepares for, where it's a battle of will with the self, an internal challenge to see just how tough you are mentally as well as physically to stand up and fight for another five minutes.

“You’re never truly prepared for it," Weidman said. "You hit that third round, it’s a close one and it's gut check time. You got [trainer Ray] Longo in your face screaming, 'You got five minutes, let’s go, what do you got?'”

Weidman had exactly what was needed.

Weidman opened the third round quickly, seemingly knowing that fight likely was tied on the judges’ cards. Twenty seconds in, Weidman took down Akhmedov, who got back to his feet. Weidman maintained control of Akhmedov and would take him down again and attempt and arm triangle choke. Akhmedov was able to fend that off, but Weidman remained in top control for the remainder of the round. Weidman controlled the head and looked for another arm triangle choke, but Akhmedov would last the round, eating a few elbows in the final 20 seconds. Weidman dominated the round, with two of the judges scoring it 10-8.

“I’m back, man. I’m back. I’m back at 85," Weidman said. “All the top-tier guys, I’m coming for you. I know this wasn’t the most outstanding win, but it’s me on the right page and that’s a problem for everybody.”

It is the first win for Weidman since he submitted Kelvin Gastelum at UFC Long Island in July 2017. That was the lone win for Weidman in his last six fights, until Saturday night. The narrative can be redirected for now for Weidman, who while being 2-5 in his last seven, he’s also 1-0 now.

“I always had the doubts, there’s always self doubt and you have to push through," Weidman said, referencing his mentality since he started in mixed martial arts 10-plus years ago. "When you start having some losses and you have more criticism on you, it does pile up and you maybe [doubt yourself] a little bit more. That’s the position we put ourselves in, to be vulnerable to be critiqued.”

Weidman said he wants to return to the octagon again as soon as possible after he and his family make a planned move to South Carolina.

“I feel like I’m renewed and I got a fresh start here," Weidman said of being back at middleweight. “I’m not done showing the world what I’m capable of.”

Campbell wins debut

Charlie Campbell, a Serra-Longo teammate of Weidman’s, won his Bellator debut on Friday night at Mohegan Sun. Campbell, from East Rockaway, stopped Nainoa Dung via technical knockout from leg kick at 1:42 of the second round at Bellator 243. Campbell landed four consecutive right leg kicks to the left knee area of Dung, who then collapsed to the mat. Campbell maintained the pressure with several more leg strikes before the referee stopped the bout.