TODAY'S PAPER
74° Good Morning
74° Good Morning
SportsMixed Martial Arts

Chuck Liddell, Tito Ortiz to end retirements for 3rd fight

Tito Ortiz arrives at the UFC Hall of

Tito Ortiz arrives at the UFC Hall of Fame's class of 2018 induction ceremony at Palms Casino Resort on July 5, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Ethan Miller

By The Associated Press
Print

LAS VEGAS — Chuck Liddell and Tito Ortiz say they are coming out of retirement for a third fight in their mixed martial arts rivalry.

Liddell and Ortiz confirmed Thursday they plan to meet in the cage later this year.

The 48-year-old Liddell and 43-year-old Ortiz are among the most accomplished fighters in MMA history and pioneers in their sport. Their second bout was in December 2006, when Liddell stopped Ortiz at UFC 66.

Liddell hasn’t fought since June 2010, when he retired following five losses in six bouts.

Ortiz retired in January 2017 after beating Chael Sonnen in the Bellator promotion.

The bout will be staged by Oscar De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions, which is entering MMA. A date and location for the fight haven’t been set.

By The Associated Press

New York Sports

The Brooklyn Nets introduces Dzanan Musa and Rodions Nets’ summer league roster is culturally diverse
Aaron Judge follows through on his solo home Are Yankees overly reliant on home runs?
Backup infielder Tyler Wade is 3-for-35 for the Cashman: Torres may need more time to recover
Aaron Judge greats his AL All-Star Game teammates All-Star Game ‘never gets old’ for Aaron Judge
Mitchell Robinson, selected by the Knicks in the Rookie big man Robinson impresses Fizdale
Mets manager Mickey Callaway heads back to the Mets trying to stay focused as trade deadline nears