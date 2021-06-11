TODAY'S PAPER
SportsMixed Martial Arts

PFL 4: Claressa Shields makes MMA debut vs. Brittany Elkin

Claressa Shields, a world champion boxer and two-time U.S. Olympic gold medalist, debuted in mixed martial arts against Brittany Elkin at PFL 4 in Atlantic City on June 10, 2021.

Claressa Shields fights Brittney Elkin during the second
Credit: Getty Images/Elsa

Claressa Shields fights Brittney Elkin during the second round of their lightweight bout at PFL 4 in Ovation Hall at Ocean Casino Resort on June 10, 2021 in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Brittney Elkin of the United States punches Claressa
Credit: Getty Images/Elsa

Brittney Elkin of the United States punches Claressa Shields of the United States during the first round of their lightweight bout at PFL 4 in Ovation Hall at Ocean Casino Resort on June 10, 2021 in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Claressa Shields punches Brittney Elkin during the third
Credit: Getty Images/Elsa

Claressa Shields punches Brittney Elkin during the third round of their lightweight bout at PFL 4 in Ovation Hall at Ocean Casino Resort on June 10, 2021 in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Claressa Shields of the United States punches Brittney
Credit: Getty Images/Elsa

Claressa Shields of the United States punches Brittney Elkin of the United States during the third round of their lightweight bout at PFL 4 in Ovation Hall at Ocean Casino Resort on June 10, 2021 in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Claressa Shields punches Brittney Elkin during the third
Credit: Getty Images/Elsa

Claressa Shields punches Brittney Elkin during the third
Credit: Getty Images/Elsa

Claressa Shields punches Brittney Elkin during the third
Credit: Getty Images/Elsa

Claressa Shields punches Brittney Elkin during the third
Credit: Getty Images/Elsa

Claressa Shields punches Brittney Elkin during the third
Credit: Getty Images/Elsa

Claressa Shields celebrates her win over Brittney Elkin
Credit: Getty Images/Elsa

Claressa Shields celebrates her win over Brittney Elkin in a lightweight bout at PFL 4 in at Ocean Casino Resort on June 10, 2021 in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Claressa Shields celebrates her win over Brittney Elkin
Credit: Getty Images/Elsa

Claressa Shields of the United States celebrates her
Credit: Getty Images/Elsa

Claressa Shields of the United States celebrates her win over Brittney Elkin of the United States during the lightweight bout in Ovation Hall at Ocean Casino Resort on June 10, 2021 in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Claressa Shields celebrates her win over Brittney Elkin
Credit: Getty Images/Elsa

