Tito Ortiz will emerge from retirement again and compete for the first time in Combate Americas, a Hispanic mixed martial arts promotion, on Saturday.

The UFC Hall of Famer and former light heavyweight champion will face Alberto "El Patron" Rodriguez, a former WWE champion who competed under the name Alberto Del Rio.

The pay-per-view event ($29.99) is scheduled for Dec. 7 at the Payne Arena in McAllen, Texas. Below is the full fight card.

Combate Americas Tito vs. Alberto main card

CATCHWEIGHT MAIN EVENT (210 pounds): Tito Ortiz (20-12-1) vs. Alberto “El Patrón” Rodriguez (9-5)

WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP STRAWWEIGHT CO-MAIN EVENT: Melissa Martinez (6-0) vs. Desiree Yanez (5-1)

FEATURED FLYWEIGHT: Dani Barez (11-4) vs. Joao Camilo (6-3)

FEATURED FEATHERWEIGHT: Levy Marroquin (12-3) vs. Enrique Gonzalez (8-3)

FEATURED CATCHWEIGHT (150 pounds): Gaston Reyno (8-2, 2 NC) vs. Rey Trujillo (24-27)

FEATURED CATCHWEIGHT (118 pounds): Dulce Garcia (1-0) vs. Anali Lopez Hernandez (0-0)

Prelims

LIGHTWEIGHT: Jose Flores (8-1) vs. Clarence Brown (2-2)

FEATHERWEIGHT: Ricky Palacios (11-2) vs. Jose Ceja (4-5)

LIGHTWEIGHT: Victor Martinez (11-4) vs. Luis Luna (16-7)

CATCHWEIGHT (190 pounds): Elias Urbina (4-1) vs. Mike Tovar (0-0)

CATCHWEIGHT (175 pounds): Edmilson Freitas (8-4) vs. Raymond Banda (7-3)