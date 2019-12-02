TODAY'S PAPER
36° Good Evening
CLOSINGS
SEARCH
36° Good Evening
SportsMixed Martial Arts

Combate Americas: Tito Ortiz vs. Alberto Rodriguez fight card

Tito Ortiz attends the "One Night: Joshua Vs.

Tito Ortiz attends the "One Night: Joshua Vs. Ruiz" premiere at Writers Guild Theater on Nov. 21, 2019 in Beverly Hills. Credit: Getty Images/Leon Bennett

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Print

Tito Ortiz will emerge from retirement again and compete for the first time in Combate Americas, a Hispanic mixed martial arts promotion, on Saturday.

The UFC Hall of Famer and former light heavyweight champion will face Alberto "El Patron" Rodriguez, a former WWE champion who competed under the name Alberto Del Rio.

The pay-per-view event ($29.99) is scheduled for Dec. 7 at the Payne Arena in McAllen, Texas. Below is the full fight card.

Combate Americas Tito vs. Alberto main card

CATCHWEIGHT  MAIN EVENT (210 pounds): Tito Ortiz (20-12-1) vs. Alberto “El Patrón” Rodriguez (9-5)

WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP STRAWWEIGHT CO-MAIN EVENT: Melissa Martinez (6-0) vs. Desiree Yanez (5-1)

FEATURED FLYWEIGHT: Dani Barez (11-4) vs. Joao Camilo (6-3)

FEATURED FEATHERWEIGHT: Levy Marroquin (12-3) vs. Enrique Gonzalez (8-3)

FEATURED CATCHWEIGHT (150 pounds): Gaston Reyno (8-2, 2 NC) vs. Rey Trujillo (24-27)

FEATURED CATCHWEIGHT (118 pounds): Dulce Garcia (1-0) vs. Anali Lopez Hernandez (0-0)

Prelims

LIGHTWEIGHT: Jose Flores (8-1) vs. Clarence Brown (2-2)

FEATHERWEIGHT: Ricky Palacios (11-2) vs. Jose Ceja (4-5)

LIGHTWEIGHT: Victor Martinez (11-4) vs. Luis Luna (16-7)

CATCHWEIGHT (190 pounds):  Elias Urbina (4-1) vs. Mike Tovar (0-0)

CATCHWEIGHT (175 pounds): Edmilson Freitas (8-4) vs. Raymond Banda (7-3)

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Play-by-play broadcaster Brendan Burke prepares to work a Isles-Bruins game flexed to NBCSN
Jamal Adams #33 of the New York Jets Jets' Adams week to week with ankle injury
Giants head coach Pat Shurmur against the Arizona Glauber: Who could replace Shurmur if Giants let him go?
Head coach Barry Trotz of the New York Trotz: 'We need the points'
Daniel Jones of the New York Giants slides Giants expect Jones to be OK, but Eli (or Alex) is ready
Giants running back Brandon Jacobs reacts before Jacobs: 2-10 Giants had more talent than Super Bowl teams
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search