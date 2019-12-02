Combate Americas: Tito Ortiz vs. Alberto Rodriguez fight card
Tito Ortiz will emerge from retirement again and compete for the first time in Combate Americas, a Hispanic mixed martial arts promotion, on Saturday.
The UFC Hall of Famer and former light heavyweight champion will face Alberto "El Patron" Rodriguez, a former WWE champion who competed under the name Alberto Del Rio.
The pay-per-view event ($29.99) is scheduled for Dec. 7 at the Payne Arena in McAllen, Texas. Below is the full fight card.
Combate Americas Tito vs. Alberto main card
CATCHWEIGHT MAIN EVENT (210 pounds): Tito Ortiz (20-12-1) vs. Alberto “El Patrón” Rodriguez (9-5)
WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP STRAWWEIGHT CO-MAIN EVENT: Melissa Martinez (6-0) vs. Desiree Yanez (5-1)
FEATURED FLYWEIGHT: Dani Barez (11-4) vs. Joao Camilo (6-3)
FEATURED FEATHERWEIGHT: Levy Marroquin (12-3) vs. Enrique Gonzalez (8-3)
FEATURED CATCHWEIGHT (150 pounds): Gaston Reyno (8-2, 2 NC) vs. Rey Trujillo (24-27)
FEATURED CATCHWEIGHT (118 pounds): Dulce Garcia (1-0) vs. Anali Lopez Hernandez (0-0)
Prelims
LIGHTWEIGHT: Jose Flores (8-1) vs. Clarence Brown (2-2)
FEATHERWEIGHT: Ricky Palacios (11-2) vs. Jose Ceja (4-5)
LIGHTWEIGHT: Victor Martinez (11-4) vs. Luis Luna (16-7)
CATCHWEIGHT (190 pounds): Elias Urbina (4-1) vs. Mike Tovar (0-0)
CATCHWEIGHT (175 pounds): Edmilson Freitas (8-4) vs. Raymond Banda (7-3)
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.