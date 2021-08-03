Combate Global fight card for Aug. 6
Event: Combate Global
Date: Friday, Aug. 6
Location: Miami, Florida
Venue: Univision Studios
Where to watch: Paramount+
Announcers: Max Bretos, Julianna Pena, Valerie Loureda
Main card, 11 p.m. ET on Paramount+
Bantamweight: Ricky Bandejas (13-5) vs. Terry Bartholomew (7-4)
Welterweight: Eric Alequin (4-0) vs. Daniel Sanchez (2-0)
Women's Flyweight: Lucero Acosta (2-1) vs. Chantel Coates (1-1)
Other bouts
140-pound catchweight: Carlos Rivera (13-4) vs. Jose Avalos (5-2)
Flyweight: Claudio Ledesma (16-9) vs. Wascar Cruz (11-7)
160-pound catchweight: Levi Escobar (1-0) vs. Mario Lopez (0-0)
Women’s strawweight: Jasmine Montoya (0-0) vs. Carolynn Cordoba (0-1)
Featherweight: Brahyan Zurcher (1-0) vs. Tyler Hinton (0-0)