SportsMixed Martial Arts

Combate Global fight card for Aug. 6

Lucero "La Loba" Acosta.

Lucero "La Loba" Acosta.  Credit: Combate Global, LLC/Scott Hirano

By Newsday.com
Event: Combate Global

Date: Friday, Aug. 6

Location: Miami, Florida

Venue: Univision Studios

Where to watch: Paramount+

Announcers: Max Bretos, Julianna Pena, Valerie Loureda

Main card, 11 p.m. ET on Paramount+

Bantamweight: Ricky Bandejas (13-5) vs. Terry Bartholomew (7-4)

Welterweight: Eric Alequin (4-0) vs. Daniel Sanchez (2-0)

Women's Flyweight: Lucero Acosta (2-1) vs. Chantel Coates (1-1)

Other bouts

140-pound catchweight: Carlos Rivera (13-4) vs. Jose Avalos (5-2)

Flyweight: Claudio Ledesma (16-9) vs. Wascar Cruz (11-7)

160-pound catchweight: Levi Escobar (1-0) vs. Mario Lopez (0-0)

Women’s strawweight: Jasmine Montoya (0-0) vs. Carolynn Cordoba (0-1)

Featherweight: Brahyan Zurcher (1-0) vs. Tyler Hinton (0-0)

