SportsMixed Martial Arts

Combate Global fight card for June 18

Axel Osuna delivers a kick to Edgar Chairez

Axel Osuna delivers a kick to Edgar Chairez during a Combate Americas event in 2018.   Credit: Combate Global/Scott Hirano

By Newsday.com
Print

Event: Combate Global

Date: Friday, June 18

Location: Miami, Florida

Venue: Univision Studios

Where to watch: Univision, TUDN USA

Main card, midnight ET on Univision

Lightweight: Jordan Beltran (11-6) vs. Erick Sanchez (9-6)

Flyweight: Axel Osuna (3-0) vs. Junior Cortez (4-1)

Women's atomweight: Sara Cova (3-0) vs. Diana Mendoza (pro debut)

Prelims (not televised)

Featherweight: Ivan Tena (2-0) vs. Alessandro Aguilar (2-0)

Flyweight: Carlos Reyes (1-1) vs. German Orpineda (0-1)

