Combate Global fight card for June 18
Event: Combate Global
Date: Friday, June 18
Location: Miami, Florida
Venue: Univision Studios
Where to watch: Univision, TUDN USA
Main card, midnight ET on Univision
Lightweight: Jordan Beltran (11-6) vs. Erick Sanchez (9-6)
Flyweight: Axel Osuna (3-0) vs. Junior Cortez (4-1)
Women's atomweight: Sara Cova (3-0) vs. Diana Mendoza (pro debut)
Prelims (not televised)
Featherweight: Ivan Tena (2-0) vs. Alessandro Aguilar (2-0)
Flyweight: Carlos Reyes (1-1) vs. German Orpineda (0-1)