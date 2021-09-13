TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
SportsMixed Martial Arts

Conor McGregor scuffles with Machine Gun Kelly at the MTV VMAs

Print

UFC fighter Conor McGregor got into a scuffle with Machine Gun Kelly at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021.  

Conor McGregor (L) and Dee Devlin (R) arrive
Credit: EPA-EFE/Shutterstock/Jason Szenes

Conor McGregor (L) and Dee Devlin (R) arrive on the red carpet for the MTV Video Music Awards at the Barclays Center on Sept. 12, 2021.

Conor McGregor arrives at the MTV Video Music
Credit: Evan Agostini/ Invision/AP/Evan Agostini

Conor McGregor arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in New York.

Conor McGregor arrives at the MTV Video Music
Credit: Evan Agostini/ Invision/AP/Evan Agostini

Conor McGregor arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Conor McGregor arrives at the MTV Video Music
Credit: Evan Agostini/ Invision/AP/Evan Agostini

Conor McGregor arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in New York.

Conor McGregor (L) tries to push his way
Credit: EPA-EFE/Shutterstock/Jason Szenes

Conor McGregor (L) tries to push his way through toward US rapper Machine Gun Kelly (R) as US actress Megan Fox (2-R) stands in the middle as what appears to be a fight breaks out between the two men during the arrivals on the red carpet for the MTV Video Music Awards at the Barclays Center on Sept. 12, 2021.

Conor McGregor (C) reacts while surrounded by security
Credit: JASON SZENES/EPA-EFE/Shutterstoc/JASON SZENES/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Conor McGregor (C) reacts while surrounded by security as what appears to be a fight breaks between him and US rapper Machine Gun Kelly during the arrivals on the red carpet for the MTV Video Music Awardsat the Barclays Center on Sept. 12, 2021.

Machine Gun Kelly (center top) and Conor McGregor
Credit: Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS/Noam Galai

Machine Gun Kelly (center top) and Conor McGregor (center bottom) attend the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.

Security handles Conor McGregor (C) who tries to
Credit: EPA-EFE/Shutterstock/Jason Szenes

Security handles Conor McGregor (C) who tries to push his way through toward US rapper Machine Gun Kelly as what appears to be a fight breaks out between the two men during the arrivals on the red carpet for the MTV Video Music Awards at the Barclays Center on Sept. 12, 2021.

UFC fighter Conor McGregor (L) tries to push
Credit: JASON SZENES/EPA-EFE/Shutterstoc/JASON SZENES/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

UFC fighter Conor McGregor (L) tries to push his way through toward rapper Machine Gun Kelly (R) as actress Megan Fox (C) stands in the middle as what appears to be a fight breaks out between the two men during the arrivals on the red carpet for the MTV Video Music Awards at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Sept. 12, 2021.

Conor McGregor speaks onstage during the 2021 MTV
Credit: Getty Images/Bennett Raglin

Conor McGregor speaks onstage during the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021.

Justin Bieber accepts the Artist of the Year
Credit: Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS/Theo Wargo

Justin Bieber accepts the Artist of the Year award from Conor McGregor onstage during the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021.

New York Sports

Watch every play by Jets rookie QB Zach
Watch every Zach Wilson play from his NFL debut Week 1
Francisco Lindor hits 3 home runs in Mets'
Yankees vs. Mets Highlights: Lindor hits 3 home runs
Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor reacts to the dugout
Lindor hits three homers as Mets top Yanks in Subway Series finale
Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor comes out of the
Lennon: Lindor makes a whole bunch of new friends
Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor reacts in front of
Green allows Lindor's third homer of game in Yanks' loss to Mets
Head coach Joe Judge of the Giants looks
Grading the Giants: Rough day for the offense and worse for the defense
Didn’t find what you were looking for?