UFC fighter Conor McGregor got into a scuffle with Machine Gun Kelly at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021.

Conor McGregor (L) and Dee Devlin (R) arrive on the red carpet for the MTV Video Music Awards at the Barclays Center on Sept. 12, 2021.

Conor McGregor arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in New York.

Conor McGregor arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Conor McGregor arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in New York.

Conor McGregor (L) tries to push his way through toward US rapper Machine Gun Kelly (R) as US actress Megan Fox (2-R) stands in the middle as what appears to be a fight breaks out between the two men during the arrivals on the red carpet for the MTV Video Music Awards at the Barclays Center on Sept. 12, 2021.

Conor McGregor (C) reacts while surrounded by security as what appears to be a fight breaks between him and US rapper Machine Gun Kelly during the arrivals on the red carpet for the MTV Video Music Awardsat the Barclays Center on Sept. 12, 2021.

Machine Gun Kelly (center top) and Conor McGregor (center bottom) attend the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.

Security handles Conor McGregor (C) who tries to push his way through toward US rapper Machine Gun Kelly as what appears to be a fight breaks out between the two men during the arrivals on the red carpet for the MTV Video Music Awards at the Barclays Center on Sept. 12, 2021.

UFC fighter Conor McGregor (L) tries to push his way through toward rapper Machine Gun Kelly (R) as actress Megan Fox (C) stands in the middle as what appears to be a fight breaks out between the two men during the arrivals on the red carpet for the MTV Video Music Awards at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Sept. 12, 2021.

Conor McGregor speaks onstage during the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021.