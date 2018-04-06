TODAY'S PAPER
Cops: Conor McGregor to be arraigned on 4 charges Friday

Cops say the melee at Barclays Center on Thursday was sparked by a dispute over a vacated title

UFC fighter Conor McGregor faces one count of felony criminal mischief and three counts of assault, a New York Police Department spokesman said early Friday morning, after McGregor created a melee near the loading dock of Barclays Center shortly after UFC 223 media day Thursday. (Credit: News 12)

By Mark La Monica and Ryan Gerbosi mark.lamonica@newsday.com, ryan.gerbosi@newsday.com @LaMonicaMark
UFC fighter Conor McGregor will be arraigned on one count of felony criminal mischief and three counts of assault in Brooklyn Criminal Court Friday, according to police.

McGregor is expected to appear before Kings County Judge Consuelo Mallafre-Melendez. McGregor was transported to the courthouse from the 78th precinct in Brooklyn Friday morning and arrived in an unmarked car at the rear of the building at 10:30 a.m.

The charges stem from a melee involving McGregor and his entourage near the loading dock at the Barclays Center Thursday afternoon. Police said the dispute was over a vacated title.

On Wednesday, UFC president Dana White announced that McGregor’s lightweight title would be vacated and that the winner of Saturday’s Max Holloway-Khabib Nurmagomedov would be the new lightweight champion. Holloway was forced to pull out of the Saturday’s fight because he did not make weight on Friday.

Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce said McGregor surrendered to police about 9:30 p.m. Thursday. McGregor’s friend, Cian Cowley, 25, also surrendered and is being charged with one count of assault in the third degree and one count of criminal felony mischief.

Multiple videos appeared on social media within hours on the incident. One showed McGregor throwing a metal hand cart through a bus window, shattering the glass. Another showed him lifting a metal barricade and charging the bus. Another showed McGregor and his entourage leaving the Barclays Center in a black SUV after the incident.

McGregor was not scheduled to appear at the event but showed up shortly after media day ended.

The bus contained numerous fighters who were scheduled to appear on Saturday night’s UFC 223 card. McGregor’s actions caused three bouts on Saturday’s card to be canceled.

Two fighters on the bus were injured by broken glass and had to be hospitalized, the UFC said.

Michael Chiesa suffered cuts to his face and was forced to cancel his lightweight bout Saturday with Anthony Pettis. Ray Borg’s flyweight bout also was canceled because Borg suffered multiple corneal abrasions, the UFC said.

The third canceled bout involved McGregor’s friend and teammate Artem Lobov, who was scheduled to fight Alex Caceres. Lobov was shown on video two days ago getting into a verbal altercation with Nurmagomedov.

McGregor, from Dublin, Ireland, is one of the biggest pay-per-view draws in UFC history, having been the headliner on four of the largest grossing events in the company’s history. He is the only fighter to hold championship belts in two different weight divisions at the same time.

McGregor has not fought in the UFC since November 2016 when he won the lightweight title from Eddie Alvarez at Madison Square Garden. In 2017, he boxed Floyd Mayweather Jr. and lost by TKO in the 10th round.

