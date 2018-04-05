Conor McGregor stormed through the lobby of Barclays Center shortly after UFC 223 media day ended on Thursday and shortly afterward became involved in a melee in the loading dock area.

Videos posted on social media show McGregor screaming at a van full of UFC fighters who were being taken back to their hotel after the media event. On that van was Khabib Nurmagomedov, who fights in Saturday’s main event against Max Holloway for the lightweight title.

Video taken from inside the van showed a window of the van being shattered. Another video showed McGregor lifting a barricade and running toward the van before being cut off by a security guard in the loading dock.

UFC lightweight Michael Chiesa went to the hospital after a a laceration to his face due to broken glass, UFC President Dana White said. It is unclear if that will affect Chiesa’s status for Saturday, when he is scheduled to face former lightweight champ Anthony Pettis on the pay per view.

McGregor’s teammate and close friend Artem Lobov was shown on video two days ago in a verbal altercation with Nurmagomedov.

McGregor hasn’t fought for UFC since November 2016 and was stripped this week by White of the 155-pound championship he had never defended. White also said this week he did not expect McGregor to attend Saturday’s UFC 223 card. McGregor responded on Twitter and wrote, “You’ll strip me of nothing.”

White said Lobov has been removed from Saturday’s fight card. He was supposed to fight Alex Caceres.

The NYPD said they had no record of any arrest being made as of yet.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

With AP