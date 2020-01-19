Conor McGregor at UFC 246: The night in photos

Conor McGregor returned to the Octagon for the first time in more than a year, beating Donald Cerrone by TKO in 40 seconds at UFC 246 in Las Vegas on Jan. 18, 2020.

Conor McGregor walks into the ring before fighting Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone in a UFC 246 welterweight mixed martial arts bout, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

LAS VEGAS, NV - JANUARY 18: Conor McGregor during UFC 246 at the T-Mobile Arena on January 18, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Conor McGregor

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JANUARY 18: Conor McGregor waits for the start of his welterweight bout against Donald Cerrone during UFC246 at T-Mobile Arena on January 18, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NV - JANUARY 18: Conor McGregor during UFC 246 at the T-Mobile Arena on January 18, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor during UFC 246 at the T-Mobile Arena on January 18, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Conor McGregor hits Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone during a UFC 246 welterweight mixed martial arts bout Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Conor McGregor kicks Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone during a UFC 246 welterweight mixed martial arts bout Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone falls after being hit by Conor McGregor during a UFC 246 welterweight mixed martial arts bout Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JANUARY 18: Conor McGregor lands a knee to the face of Donald Cerrone in the first round in a welterweight bout during UFC246 at T-Mobile Arena on January 18, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JANUARY 18: Conor McGregor lands a knee to the face of Donald Cerrone in the first round in a welterweight bout during UFC246 at T-Mobile Arena on January 18, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JANUARY 18: Conor McGregor (L) punches Donald Cerrone in a welterweight bout during UFC246 at T-Mobile Arena on January 18, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. McGregor won by first-round TKO. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NV - JANUARY 18: Conor McGregor during UFC 246 at the T-Mobile Arena on January 18, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Conor McGregor

LAS VEGAS, NV - JANUARY 18: Conor McGregor during UFC 246 at the T-Mobile Arena on January 18, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Conor McGregor

LAS VEGAS, NV - JANUARY 18: Conor McGregor during UFC 246 at the T-Mobile Arena on January 18, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Conor McGregor

LAS VEGAS, NV - JANUARY 18: Conor McGregor during UFC 246 at the T-Mobile Arena on January 18, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Conor McGregor

LAS VEGAS, NV - JANUARY 18: Conor McGregor during UFC 246 at the T-Mobile Arena on January 18, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor during UFC 246 at the T-Mobile Arena on January 18, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JANUARY 18: (R) Conor McGregor celebrates his first round TKO victory against Donald Cerrone in a welterweight bout during UFC246 at T-Mobile Arena on January 18, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JANUARY 18: Conor McGregor celebrates with girlfriend Dee Devlin after defeating Donald Cerrone in a welterweight bout during UFC246 at T-Mobile Arena on January 18, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. McGregor won by a TKO in the first round. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JANUARY 18: Conor McGregor kisses Dee Devlin after his first round TKO victory against Donald Cerrone in a welterweight bout during UFC246 at T-Mobile Arena on January 18, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NV - JANUARY 18: Conor McGregor during UFC 246 at the T-Mobile Arena on January 18, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Conor McGregor

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JANUARY 18: Conor McGregor celebrates his first round TKO victory againt Donald Cerrone in a welterweight bout during UFC246 at T-Mobile Arena on January 18, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

Conor McGregor hugs Donald Cerrone after his first round TKO victory in their welterweight bout during UFC 246 at T-Mobile Arena on January 18, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JANUARY 18: Conor McGregor hugs Donald Cerrone after his first round TKO victory in their welterweight bout during UFC246 at T-Mobile Arena on January 18, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

Conor McGregor, right, embraces Jerry Cerrone, the grandmother of Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone, after a UFC 246 welterweight mixed martial arts bout, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Conor McGregor walks out of the arena after defeating Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone in a UFC 246 welterweight mixed martial arts bout Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JANUARY 18: Conor McGregor celebrates his first round TKO victory as he exits the arena against Donald Cerrone in a welterweight bout during UFC246 at T-Mobile Arena on January 18, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

Conor McGregor continued his Las Vegas residency with Wynn Nightlife as he hosted his official UFC 246 post-fight party at Encore Beach Night Club on January 18, 2020.