Conor McGregor is back: UFC says he will fight Oct. 6 in Las Vegas

McGregor hasn't fought in the UFC since taking the lightweight belt from Eddie Alvarez in November 2016.

Conor McGregor holds up his title belts after beating Eddie Alvarez in the second round for the UFC lightweight title at UFC 205 at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 12, 2016. Photo Credit: Jeffrey Basinger

LOS ANGELES — Conor McGregor will return to mixed martial arts on Oct. 6 in Las Vegas with a bout against UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

The UFC dramatically announced the matchup Friday to close a news conference promoting the slate of fight cards for the rest of 2018.

McGregor won the featherweight and lightweight championships during his meteoric MMA career, but he hasn't fought in the UFC since taking the lightweight belt from Eddie Alvarez in November 2016.

McGregor hasn't competed at all since losing his incredibly lucrative boxing match against Floyd Mayweather in August 2017.

McGregor also has resolved his legal troubles after throwing a hand truck at a bus containing UFC fighters last April. Nurmagomedov was the intended target of his misbehavior after a previous spat between the fighters' camps.

By GREG BEACHAM AP Sports Writer

