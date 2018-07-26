Conor McGregor entered into a plea agreement on Thursday morning in criminal court in Brooklyn that dismissed felony counts stemming from his involvement in a Barclays Center melee in April.

McGregor and Cian Cowley, a teammate of McGregor’s, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct violations.

McGregor, a former two-division UFC champion, was conditionally discharged and will serve five days community service and attend anger management classes for one to three days. McGregor also will have orders of protection in effect until July 25, 2020, against him for UFC fighters Ray Borg and Michael Chiesa and UFC employee Jason Ledbetter. McGregor also will have to pay for the damaged bus as well.

“I’m thankful to the D.A. and the judge for allowing me to move forward,” McGregor said after the hearing ended. “I want to say, to my friends, my family, my fans, thank you for supporting me.”

Cowley received a conditional discharge for one year and must do three days of community service and attend anger management classes. He has one order of protection against him.

“Now that this is passed us, we can focus on things that have been on hold for some time,” said Audie Attar, McGregor’s manager. “Conor’s been training. He’s in shape. He’s ready to go. Now it’s just about getting back to business and we hope to have some news to announce very soon.”

Bruce Maffeo, one of McGregor’s attorneys, made clear that McGregor did not plead guilty to any crime, so the agreement will have “no impact” in his immigration status and no impact on his ability to continue his MMA career in the United States.

“This is the same outcome that would have occurred if he had been a non-celebrity,” Maffeo said. “The D.A.’s office thought through this very carefully. We appreciate the staff, we appreciate the district attorney’s office treating this as it would any other case.”

McGregor was facing two felony charges and 10 misdemeanor charges from his actions caught on video and aimed at Khabib Nurmagomedov after the UFC 223 media day on April 5.

The felony charges included criminal mischief in the second degree and criminal mischief in the third degree.

Misdemeanor charges included:

— three counts of menacing in the third degree

— two counts of menacing in the second degree (weapon)

— two counts of assault that recklessly caused physical injury

— one count of attempted assault with intent to cause physical injury

— one count of reckless endangerment in the second degree

— one count of criminal mischief with intent to damage property

McGregor was released from police custody on April 6, after posting $50,000 bond. Cowley, 25, was released on $25,000 bond.

Multiple videos appeared on social media within hours of the incident, and more surfaced in the days that followed. One showed McGregor throwing a metal hand cart through a bus window, shattering the glass. Another showed him lifting a metal barricade and charging the bus. Another showed McGregor and his entourage leaving the Barclays Center in a black SUV after the incident.

The bus contained numerous fighters who were scheduled to appear on the UFC 223 card two days later. McGregor’s actions caused three bouts on the card to be canceled.

Chiesa suffered cuts to his face and was forced to cancel his lightweight bout with Anthony Pettis. Borg’s flyweight bout also was canceled because he suffered multiple corneal abrasions.

The third canceled bout involved McGregor’s friend and teammate Artem Lobov, who was scheduled to fight Alex Caceres. Lobov was shown on video two days earlier getting into a verbal altercation with Nurmagomedov and was part of McGregor’s group at the Barclays Center causing the melee.

McGregor last fought in the UFC on Nov. 12, 2016, at the promotion’s first card at Madison Square Garden. That night, he defeated Eddie Alvarez to become the lightweight champion and the first UFC fighter to hold titles in two weight classes at the same time.

In August of 2017, McGregor boxed against Floyd Mayweather Jr., losing in the 10th round by TKO and earning a reported $100 million for the fight.