TODAY'S PAPER
64° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
64° Good Afternoon
SportsMixed Martial Arts

Cris Cyborg signs multi-fight Bellator deal

Cris Cyborg waits for the bell during a

Cris Cyborg waits for the bell during a women's featherweight title bout against Yana Kunitskaya during UFC 222 at T-Mobile Arena on March 3, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Isaac Brekken

By Ryan Gerbosi ryan.gerbosi@newsday.com @RyanGerbosi
Print

Cris Cyborg has a new, yet sort of familiar home after a short free agency.

Bellator MMA announced the signing of the women’s mixed martial arts pioneer to a multi-year contract just a few weeks following the end of her UFC tenure.

After a 6-1 stretch in the UFC that included a women’s featherweight title and two successful title defenses, Cyborg reunites with Bellator president Scott Coker, who promoted her during a successful run with Strikeforce that made her a dominant figure in the women’s MMA landscape.

“I have worked with countless athletes over my 30-plus years of promoting combat sports, but there is no one quite like Cyborg,” Coker said in a news release. “Her ability to excite the crowd from the moment she makes her walk to the cage is special, and having had the pleasure of promoting several of her fights in the past, I am looking forward to the opportunity of promoting her once again.”

Cyborg’s time with the UFC ended immediately after the last fight of her contract in July following a long-simmering conflict with UFC president Dana White before and during her time with the promotion. After her final UFC bout, a unanimous decision victory over Felicia Spencer, White said the UFC would not negotiate a new contract with Cyborg, officially cutting ties with the former champion.

According to the news release, Cyborg signed a multi-fight deal to join Bellator’s 145-pound division. Bellator claims it is the largest contract of its kind in women’s MMA history but did not provide specifics for the deal.

Cyborg already holds a significant place in women’s MMA, having won the inaugural Strikeforce women’s featherweight title against Gina Carano in 2009, the first time female fighters were in a televised main event in the sport’s history.

“Cyborg is the most dominant female fighter in the history of the sport," Coker said. "And she will be a perfect fit here at Bellator, where champion Julia Budd and the other women that make up best female featherweight division in the world have eagerly awaited her arrival."

Headshot of Newsday employee Ryan Gerbosi on June

Ryan Gerbosi is an internet news manager for sports at Newsday.com. He also covers mixed martial arts and believes the designated hitter should be banned from baseball.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Mets relief pitcher Edwin Diaz walks off the Epic bullpen meltdown sinks Mets in loss to Nats
Mets relief pitcher Edwin Diaz, right, walks off Lennon: Bullpen collapse stuns Mets into silence
Liberty center Tina Charles shoots as Minnesota Lynx Liberty fall to Mystics for fifth straight loss
An artist's rendering of the Islanders' planned Belmont Village seeks Cuomo meeting over Belmont project
James Paxton #65 of the New York Yankees James Paxton brilliant as Yankees rout Rangers
Mets second baseman Robinson Cano participates in batting Lennon: Why Mets won't run Cano into lineup right away
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search