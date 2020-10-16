Bellator 249: Cris Cyborg Justino vs. Arlene Blencowe
Cris Cyborg Justino defended her Bellator women's featherweight title for the first time, dominating and submitting Arlene Blencowe in the second round at Bellator 249 on Oct. 15, 2020, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. It was the first submission victory for Cyborg in her 15-year, 26-fight MMA career.
