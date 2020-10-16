TODAY'S PAPER
Cris Cyborg defended her featherweight title with a
SportsMixed Martial Arts

Bellator 249: Cris Cyborg Justino vs. Arlene Blencowe

Cris Cyborg Justino defended her Bellator women's featherweight title for the first time, dominating and submitting Arlene Blencowe in the second round at Bellator 249 on Oct. 15, 2020, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. It was the first submission victory for Cyborg in her 15-year, 26-fight MMA career.

