Among the firsts about the UFC’s debut card in Boise, Idaho, in July is this: Dennis Bermudez on a three-fight losing streak.

Bermudez, a featherweight who trains at Long Island MMA in Farmingdale, hopes to correct that trend on July 14 when he faces Rick Glenn at UFC Fight Night.

Bermudez (17-8, 9-6 UFC) lost by split decision to Andre Fili in January. He dropped a fight to Darren Elkins, also by split decision, at UFC Long Island last summer. Before that, in February 2017, he was stopped in the first round by “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung.

Glenn (20-5-1, 2-2) last fought in December, losing by unanious decision to Myles Jury at UFC 219. That ended his two-fight win streak. Jury will face Chad Mendes on the Boise card.

Former UFC heavyweight champion Junior Dos Santos and Blagoy Ivanov headline the card at CenturyLink Arena and airing on FS1.