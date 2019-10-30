TODAY'S PAPER
SportsMixed Martial Arts

President Trump to attend UFC 244 at Madison Square Garden

President Donald Trump answers questions as he speaks

President Donald Trump answers questions as he speaks in the Diplomatic Room of the White House in Washington on Sunday. Photo Credit: AP/Andrew Harnik

By The Associated Press
 It'll be two very different championship sporting events in one week for President Donald Trump.

Trump is expected to attend a mixed martial arts fight Saturday night in Manhattan, a few days after he was booed loudly at a World Series game.

Trump plans to be in the crowd for UFC 244 at Madison Square Garden. The event will be headlined by a welterweight fight between Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz.

Trump is friendly with UFC President Dana White.

Trump was loudly jeered while attending the baseball game last Sunday in Washington.

The president is expected to spend the night at Trump Tower and will still be in town when the New York City Marathon begins Sunday, potentially adding to traffic woes.

