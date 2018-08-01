Efrain Escudero’s inability to make weight for PFL 5 will cost him in more ways than one.

Escudero’s fight against Islam Mamedov was cancelled after Escudero weighed in at 163.2 pounds, more than eight pounds over the 155-pound lightweight limit, on Wednesday at the Long Island Marriott in Uniondale.

The bout was scrapped from Thursday’s event at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum because of a regulation unique to the New York State Athletic Commission in which fighters must be within a certain weight range of each other to compete. For lightweights, that range is seven pounds. Mamedov checked in at 155.2 earlier in the weigh-in window. When Escudero arrived with about 15 minutes remaining, he was told by PFL co-president Ray Sefo he didn’t have time to leave and cut more weight. Escudero stepped on the official scale, which read 163.2, making the fight an impossibility in this state.

PFL co-president Carlos Silva told Newsday that Mamedov will receive his win and show money for the event, as well as a victory in the PFL standings.

“Islam gets the walkover, it counts as a win, he’ll get his three points and have six points,” Silva said. “A win’s a win.”

Escudero will receive a loss in the PFL standings. Although he won his previous PFL bout by third-round submission, he did not make weight that night either and did not receive the four points he normally would have. With no regular-season fights left and zero points to his name, Escudero is eliminated from playoff contention.

Islip’s Chris Wade had the shortest journey from home to PFL 5, but he was among the last to weigh-in ahead of Thursday’s event.

Wade didn’t seem to have much issue making the lightweight limit, briefly checking his weight on a side scale before officially weighing in at 155.2 pounds.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Wade faces Yuki Kawana in a lightweight bout with playoff implications for both men in the Professional Fighters League’s inaugural season. Kawana also was on-weight at 155.8 pounds.

All other fighters were within the limit for their scheduled bouts.

Jason High, a late replacement for Brian Foster in the main event against Natan Schulte, briefly left the weigh-in after checking the side scale. He returned later during the window and officially stepped on the scale at 155.8.

PFL 5 official weigh-in results

Lightweight: Jason High (155.8) vs. Natan Schulte (155.4)

Light heavyweight: Vinny Magalhaes (204.6) vs. Brandon Halsey (205.6)

Lightweight: Will Brooks (155.8) vs. Robert Watley (156)

Light heavyweight: Maxim Grishin (204.2) vs. Rakim Cleveland (205)

Lightweight: Rashid Magomedov (155.6) vs. Luiz Firmino (155.8)

Lightweight: Chris Wade (155.2) vs. Yuki Kawana (155.8)

Light heavyweight: Dan Spohn (205.2) vs. Artur Alibulatov (201.4)

Lightweight: Thiago Tavares (155) vs. Arthur Estrazulas (155.6)