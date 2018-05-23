ESPN will spend $1.5 billion over the next five years for rights to UFC, Variety and Sports Business Daily reported early Wednesday.

The network supplanted Fox Sports, which has carried the package since 2011.

The bold move is in keeping with a strategy new ESPN president Jimmy Pitaro outlined last week of trying to attract younger viewers, and using mixed martial arts as one avenue to do so.

ESPN previously had announced a $150 million per year deal with UFC to carry 15 events on its new, subscriber-based platform, ESPN+, but this greatly expands on that. It will bring 27 more events to ESPN, including 10 full cards and the prelim bouts of 12 pay-per-view events, SBD reported.

So, ESPN will pay a total of $300 million per year, on average, for its UFC rights, more than double what Fox has paid on average.