In the main event of Bellator 198, Fedor Emelianenko defeated Frank Mir via TKO in 48 seconds on April 28, 2018.

Fedor Emelianenko approaches the cage to face Frank Mir at Bellator 198 on April 28, 2018.

Fedor Emelianenko, in the black shorts, defeated Frank Mir by TKO in 48 seconds at Bellator 198 on April 28, 2018.

Fedor Emelianenko does a post-fight interview with John McCarthy, right, and his translator, left, at Bellator 198 on April 28, 2018.

Chael Sonnen at Bellator 198 on April 28, 2018.

Fedor Emelianenko, left, and Chael Sonnen square off in the cage at Bellator 198 on April 28, 2018.

Fedor Emelianenko with Bellator president Scott Coker at Bellator 198 on April 28, 2018.

Kyle Walker, left, fights Dillon Danis in a welterweight mixed martial arts bout at Bellator 198, Saturday, April 28, 2018, in Rosemont, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Fedor Emelianenko, of Russia, waves to fans before fighting against Frank Mir in a heavyweight mixed martial arts bout for the heavyweight at Bellator 198, Saturday, April 28, 2018, in Rosemont, Ill. Emelianenko won the bout. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Emmanuel Sanchez, right, fights Sam Sicilia in a featherweight mixed martial arts bout at Bellator 198, Saturday, April 28, 2018, in Rosemont, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Dillon Danis, right, fights Kyle Walker in a mixed martial arts bout for the welterweight at Bellator 198, Saturday, April 28, 2018, in Rosemont, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Sam Sicilia, left, fights Emmanuel Sanchez in a mixed martial arts bout for the featherweight at Bellator 198, Saturday, April 28, 2018, in Rosemont, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Emmanuel Sanchez, top, fights Sam Sicilia in a featherweight mixed martial arts bout at Bellator 198, Saturday, April 28, 2018, in Rosemont, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Emmanuel Sanchez, bottom, fights Sam Sicilia in a mixed martial arts bout for the featherweight at Bellator 198, Saturday, April 28, 2018, in Rosemont, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Neiman Gracie, right, fights Javier Torres in a welterweight mixed martial arts bout at Bellator 198, Saturday, April 28, 2018, in Rosemont, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Dillon Danis, right, fights Kyle Walker in a mixed martial arts welterweight bout at Bellator 198, Saturday, April 28, 2018, in Rosemont, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Fedor Emelianenko, right, of Russia, fights Frank Mir in a heavyweight mixed martial arts bout at Bellator 198, Saturday, April 28, 2018, in Rosemont, Ill. Emelianenko defeated Mir. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Rafael Lovato Jr., left, fights Gerald Harris in a featherweight mixed martial arts bout at Bellator 198, Saturday, April 28, 2018, in Rosemont, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Dillon Danis, right, fights Kyle Walker in a mixed martial arts welterweight bout for the welterweight Saturday, April 28, 2018, in Rosemont, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Neiman Gracie, top, fights Javier Torres in a welterweight mixed martial arts bout at Bellator 198, Saturday, April 28, 2018, in Rosemont, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Rafael Lovato Jr., left, fights Gerald Harris in a mixed martial arts bout for the featherweight at Bellator 198, Saturday, April 28, 2018, in Rosemont, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Sam Sicilia, top, fights Emmanuel Sanchez in a mixed martial arts bout for the featherweight at Bellator 198, Saturday, April 28, 2018, in Rosemont, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Emmanuel Sanchez, bottom, fights Sam Sicilia in a featherweight mixed martial arts bout at Bellator 198, Saturday, April 28, 2018, in Rosemont, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)