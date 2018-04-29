TODAY'S PAPER
Mixed Martial Arts

Bellator 198: Fedor vs. Mir

In the main event of Bellator 198, Fedor Emelianenko defeated Frank Mir via TKO in 48 seconds on April 28, 2018.

Photo Credit: Bellator MMA

Fedor Emelianenko approaches the cage to face Frank Mir at Bellator 198 on April 28, 2018.

Photo Credit: Bellator MMA

Fedor Emelianenko, in the black shorts, defeated Frank Mir by TKO in 48 seconds at Bellator 198 on April 28, 2018.

Photo Credit: Bellator MMA

Photo Credit: Bellator MMA

Photo Credit: Bellator MMA

Photo Credit: Bellator MMA

Photo Credit: Bellator MMA

Photo Credit: Bellator MMA

Photo Credit: Bellator MMA

Photo Credit: Bellator MMA

Photo Credit: Bellator MMA

Photo Credit: Bellator MMA

Photo Credit: Bellator MMA

Photo Credit: Bellator MMA

Photo Credit: Bellator MMA

Photo Credit: Bellator MMA

Photo Credit: Bellator MMA

Photo Credit: Bellator MMA

Photo Credit: Bellator MMA

Photo Credit: Bellator MMA

Photo Credit: Bellator MMA

Photo Credit: Bellator MMA

Photo Credit: Bellator MMA

Fedor Emelianenko does a post-fight interview with John McCarthy, right, and his translator, left, at Bellator 198 on April 28, 2018.

Photo Credit: Bellator MMA

Chael Sonnen at Bellator 198 on April 28, 2018.

Photo Credit: Bellator MMA

Fedor Emelianenko, left, and Chael Sonnen square off in the cage at Bellator 198 on April 28, 2018.

Photo Credit: Bellator MMA

Fedor Emelianenko with Bellator president Scott Coker at Bellator 198 on April 28, 2018.

Photo Credit: Bellator MMA

Photo Credit: AP / Nam Y. Huh

Kyle Walker, left, fights Dillon Danis in a welterweight mixed martial arts bout at Bellator 198, Saturday, April 28, 2018, in Rosemont, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Photo Credit: AP / Nam Y. Huh

Fedor Emelianenko, of Russia, waves to fans before fighting against Frank Mir in a heavyweight mixed martial arts bout for the heavyweight at Bellator 198, Saturday, April 28, 2018, in Rosemont, Ill. Emelianenko won the bout. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Photo Credit: AP / Nam Y. Huh

Emmanuel Sanchez, right, fights Sam Sicilia in a featherweight mixed martial arts bout at Bellator 198, Saturday, April 28, 2018, in Rosemont, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Photo Credit: AP / Nam Y. Huh

Dillon Danis, right, fights Kyle Walker in a mixed martial arts bout for the welterweight at Bellator 198, Saturday, April 28, 2018, in Rosemont, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Photo Credit: AP / Nam Y. Huh

Sam Sicilia, left, fights Emmanuel Sanchez in a mixed martial arts bout for the featherweight at Bellator 198, Saturday, April 28, 2018, in Rosemont, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Photo Credit: AP / Nam Y. Huh

Emmanuel Sanchez, top, fights Sam Sicilia in a featherweight mixed martial arts bout at Bellator 198, Saturday, April 28, 2018, in Rosemont, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Photo Credit: AP / Nam Y. Huh

Emmanuel Sanchez, bottom, fights Sam Sicilia in a mixed martial arts bout for the featherweight at Bellator 198, Saturday, April 28, 2018, in Rosemont, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Photo Credit: AP / Nam Y. Huh

Neiman Gracie, right, fights Javier Torres in a welterweight mixed martial arts bout at Bellator 198, Saturday, April 28, 2018, in Rosemont, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Photo Credit: AP / Nam Y. Huh

Dillon Danis, right, fights Kyle Walker in a mixed martial arts welterweight bout at Bellator 198, Saturday, April 28, 2018, in Rosemont, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Photo Credit: AP / Nam Y. Huh

Fedor Emelianenko, right, of Russia, fights Frank Mir in a heavyweight mixed martial arts bout at Bellator 198, Saturday, April 28, 2018, in Rosemont, Ill. Emelianenko defeated Mir. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Photo Credit: AP / Nam Y. Huh

Rafael Lovato Jr., left, fights Gerald Harris in a featherweight mixed martial arts bout at Bellator 198, Saturday, April 28, 2018, in Rosemont, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Photo Credit: AP / Nam Y. Huh

Dillon Danis, right, fights Kyle Walker in a mixed martial arts welterweight bout for the welterweight Saturday, April 28, 2018, in Rosemont, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Photo Credit: AP / Nam Y. Huh

Neiman Gracie, top, fights Javier Torres in a welterweight mixed martial arts bout at Bellator 198, Saturday, April 28, 2018, in Rosemont, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Photo Credit: AP / Nam Y. Huh

Rafael Lovato Jr., left, fights Gerald Harris in a mixed martial arts bout for the featherweight at Bellator 198, Saturday, April 28, 2018, in Rosemont, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Photo Credit: AP / Nam Y. Huh

Sam Sicilia, top, fights Emmanuel Sanchez in a mixed martial arts bout for the featherweight at Bellator 198, Saturday, April 28, 2018, in Rosemont, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Photo Credit: AP / Nam Y. Huh

Emmanuel Sanchez, bottom, fights Sam Sicilia in a featherweight mixed martial arts bout at Bellator 198, Saturday, April 28, 2018, in Rosemont, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Photo Credit: AP / Nam Y. Huh

Frank Mir, center, reacts losing to Fedor Emelianenko, of Russia, in a heavyweight mixed martial arts bout at Bellator 198, Saturday, April 28, 2018, in Rosemont, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

