TODAY'S PAPER
48° Good Evening
SEARCH
48° Good Evening
SportsMixed Martial Arts

Fighter McGregor settles with fan, charges dropped

Conor McGregor at UFC 205 at Madison Square

Conor McGregor at UFC 205 at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 12, 2016. Photo Credit: Newsday/Jeffrey Basinger

By The Associated Press
Print

MIAMI - Prosecutors have dropped charges against star fighter Conor McGregor after he allegedly smashed a fan's phone outside a Miami hotel.

The State Attorney's Office said Monday the victim has stopped cooperating with investigators and has recanted his story. The Miami Herald reports the fan, Ahmed Abdirzak, dropped his civil lawsuit with McGregor after reaching a settlement.

The 30-year-old fighter was arrested in March. According to a lawsuit, Abdirzak and other fans were taking video of McGregor outside a hotel when the fighter allegedly punched the phone out of Abdirzak's hand, repeatedly stomped on it and walked off with it in his pocket.

McGregor is a former two-division Ultimate Fighting Championship title holder who famously lost to boxing legend Floyd Mayweather in 2017. He has since retired.

Associated Press logo
By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Andre Harrison, left, hits Nazareno Malegarie during a LI's Harrison, Wade on PFL 2 fight card at the Coliseum
Yankees pitcher Luis Cessa delivers against the Mariners Yanks' Cessa to start in place of injured Loaisiga
Jets quarterback Sam Darnold approaches center Jonotthan Harrison Darnold's comfort level aids center Harrison
New York Knicks general manager Scott Perry speaks Knicks must be prepared for a pick other than No. 1
Mike Francesa at Madison Square Garden on March Francesa finishes first overall in April radio ratings
After receiving a kidney transplant, Mets legend Ed Doctor says Kranepool 'close to normal' after transplant
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search