UFC Vegas 22: Gregor Gillespie vs. Brad Riddell postponed due to COVID-19 protocols

Gregor Gillespie appears at the UFC 244 ceremonial

Gregor Gillespie appears at the UFC 244 ceremonial weigh-ins on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden. Credit: Newsday / Ryan Gerbosi

By Mark La Monica mark.lamonica@newsday.com @LaMonicaMark
Gregor Gillespie must wait a little bit longer to make his return to the UFC’s octagon.

His scheduled lightweight bout for Saturday night against Brad Riddell in Las Vegas was postponed hours before the event was to start "due to COVID-19 protocols," the UFC announced.

The UFC did not expand on the issue, or the fighter involved, but said the fight would be rebooked for a later time.

Gillespie, a Massapequa resident, was making his return more than 16 months after suffering his first career loss in November 2019.

UFC Vegas 22 will continue with 10 fights at the UFC Apex, headlined by a middleweight bout between Derek Brunson and Kevin Holland

