Herrig vs. Kowalkiewicz booked for UFC 223 in Brooklyn

Felice Herrig stretches before fighting Kailin Curran during

Felice Herrig stretches before fighting Kailin Curran during a UFC women's strawweight bout in Chicago on July 23, 2016. Photo Credit: AP / Nam Y. Huh

By Mark La Monica mark.lamonica@newsday.com @LaMonicaMark
Felice Herrig has been asking for a fight against a top-10 opponent in the UFC women’s strawweight division.

She’ll have to settle for top-5, No. 4 in particular.

Herrig will face Karolina Kowalkiewicz at UFC 223 on April 7 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. A UFC official confirmed the booking, which had been reported last week by MMANytt.com.

Herrig (14-6, 5-1 UFC) has won four straight fights in the UFC, a streak dating to a first-round submission of Kailin Curran on July 23, 2016. Herrig’s next three wins came by decision, most recently against Cortney Casey at UFC 218 last December.

Kowalkiewicz (11-2, 4-2) is coming off a unanimous decision win over Jodie Equibel last October at UFC Gdansk in her home country of Poland.

Official UFC 223 fight announcements so far

Tony Ferguson vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov

Rose Namajunas vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk

Felice Herrig vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz

Other bouts have been reported but not officially announced by the UFC include:

Al Iaquinta vs. Paul Felder

Mark

Mark La Monica is the deputy sports editor for cross-media at Newsday. He also covers mixed martial arts.

