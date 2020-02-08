LIMMA's Jillian DeCoursey wins Invicta FC 39 bout

Jillian DeCoursey is a brown belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, and she used all of that skill and knowledge to her advantage in her fight Friday night.

Using a number of sweeps and reversals, among other moves, DeCoursey won a unanimous decision over Linda Mihalec in an atomweight bout at Invicta 39 in Kansas City, Kansas. The judges scored the bout, 30-27, 29-28, 29-28.

It is the second straight win for DeCoursey (4-2, 3-2 Invicta), who is from Queens but now lives on Long Island and trains at Long Island MMA in Farmingdale.

"A big thank you to everyone who has supported me thus far and especially this weekend, fans, friends, family, coaches and manager," DeCoursey tweeted over the weekend. "And to my opponent Linda. I knew Linda was going to be tough and she was just that. And as always @InvictaFights for another great opportunity."

In the opening round, Mihalec (2-1) tried to get the fight to the ground, but DeCoursey reversed and put her on her back. Mihalec got to top position, but DeCoursey swept her with a kimura attempt. In the final round, with Mihalec on top again in the final minute, DeCoursey again swept her opponent to secure the victory.