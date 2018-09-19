Jon Jones is getting another chance.

On Wednesday, the former UFC light heavyweight champion was handed a 15-month ban for his second violation of the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, according to an announcement by the United States Anti-Doping Agency.

The ban will be retroactive to the date his positive sample was collected, meaning he will be eligible to resume his career on Oct. 28 of this year.

According to USADA, an independent arbitrator determined Jones should receive a 15-month sanction. Jones had faced a ban of up to four years for the offense under the UFC's policy, but USADA determined a 30-month reduction of his ban was appropriate "based on Jones' delivery of substantial assistance." The arbitrator reduced the sentence further based on "Jones’ reduced degree of fault and the circumstances of the case," according to the announcement.

“The independent arbitrator found that Jon Jones was not intentionally cheating in this case, and while we thought 18-months was the appropriate sanction given the other circumstances of the case, we respect the arbitrator’s decision and believe that justice was served,” said USADA CEO Travis T. Tygart in the announcement. “This case is another strong reminder that athletes need to be extremely cautious about the products and supplements they use to ensure they are free of prohibited substances.”

Jones tested positive for the steroid Turinabol during an in-competition test conducted by USADA after he weighed in on Friday, July 28, 2017, one day before his fight against light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier at UFC 214 in Anaheim.

Jones was reported to have passed all other pre-fight and post-fight tests by USADA, which administers the UFC’s anti-doping policy.

Jones beat Cormier by third-round knockout in that fight to reclaim the light heavyweight championship. After his B sample also tested positive for Turinabol last September, Jones was stripped of the title. It was the third time he’s had the title taken away from him because of various infractions. Cormier was reinstated as the champion and has defended it once since. (He also won the heavyweight title from Stipe Miocic in mid July.)

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

In February 2018, the California State Athletic Commission revoked Jones’ license and fined him $205,000. after his failed doping test last year.

Jones also tested positive for two banned substances in July 2016, just three days before he was supposed to challenge Cormier for the title at UFC 200. He was suspended for one year. Since the latest positive test was Jones’ second offense, he faced a ban of up to four years.

With Mark La Monica