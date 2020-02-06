The UFC title reign and history of Jon Jones

UFC 247 represents the 15th consecutive championship bout for Jon Jones, believed to be the longest in UFC history. He'll face Dominick Reyes, a former football player at Stony Brook University, on Saturday at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

Here is a look back at how Jones won the UFC light heavyweight title, defended it, lost it, won it, lost it, won it and defended it.

UFC 128 VS. MAURICIO "SHOGUN" RUA

March 19, 2011, in Newark, N.J.

Several hours after thwarting a purse snatcher in nearby Paterson, N.J., Jon Jones hit Rua seemingly at will with knees, punches, elbows and leg kicks until Rua finally fell to the canvas in the third round. Jones became the new champion.

UFC 135 VS. QUINTON "RAMPAGE" JACKSON

Sept. 24, 2011, in Denver

In his first title defense, Jon Jones submitted Rampage with a rear naked choke in the fourth round. It was his third submission as a UFC fighter, the first by rear naked choke.

Dec. 10, 2011, in Toronto

Machida was the first fighter to really connect with a strike that wobbled Jon Jones, but the champion regained his composure quickly and submitted Machida with a standing guillotine in the second round.

April 21, 2012, in Atlanta, Ga.

The narrative for this fight centered on Jon Jones and Evans being former teammates and close friends. Jones had no problem in defeating his former mentor, winning by unanimous decision.

Sept. 22, 2012, in Toronto

Jon Jones’ public image took a hit when UFC 151 was canceled after he declined to accept a fight against Chael Sonnen on 10 days’ notice after Dan Henderson pulled out with a knee injury. Jones was seconds away from being submitted by a Belfort arm bar in the first round, but he fought it off and won by submission (Americana) in the fourth round.

April 27, 2013, in Newark, N.J.

Jon Jones tied Tito Ortiz’s UFC record with a fifth straight title defense when he beat Chael Sonnen by TKO in the first round. Jones was 27 seconds away from losing the bout by injury. He dislocated his toe earlier in the round but didn’t notice until it was pointed out during his post-fight interview.

Sept. 21, 2013, in Toronto

Jon Jones' 10th straight and new UFC division record sixth straight title defense was his toughest, closest, most controversial and considered among the best fights in MMA history. Judges unanimously gave Jones the win, scoring it 48-47, 48-47, 49-46.

April 26, 2014, in Baltimore

Jones put on another classic performance and pitched a shutout against Teixeira for his seventh consecutive title defense. Jones fought most of the fight with his left hand and most of the fight in close range, negating his own nine-inch reach and beating Teixeira where he's strongest.

Jan. 3, 2015, in Las Vegas Jon Jones made his eighth consecutive title defense by out-grinding Daniel Cormier for the unanimous decision. Jones was able to take down Cormier, a two-time former U.S. Olympic wrestler, multiple times. In the fourth and fifth rounds, Jones asserted his dominance and controlled Cormier to the point where he could barely mount any offense.

April 28, 2015

Jones was arrested on April 27 in connection with a hit-and-run crash in Albuquerque, New Mexico, a day earlier morning and faces a felony charge of leaving the scene of an accident involving death or personal injuries. The next day, the UFC suspended Jones indefinitely and stripped him of his title.

April 23, 2016

In his first fight back from suspension, Jones won a unanimous decision over Saint Preux to become the interim light heavyweight champion. Jones originally was scheduled to fight Daniel Cormier, but he pulled out of the fight with an injury a few weeks earlier.

July 29, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif.

Jon Jones knocked out Daniel Cormier in the third round to reclaim his light heavyweight title at UFC 214. Jones landed a vicious head kick and followed up with ground and pound to finish Cormier. A few weeks later, Jones was flagged for a potential anti-doping policy violation by USADA for a sample collected right after the weigh-ins. Jones was suspended then reinstated a little more than a year later. It was the third time Jones had been stripped of a UFC title.

UFC 232 VS. ALEXANDER GUSTAFSSON 2

Dec. 29, 2018

Just six days after the UFC moved the card from Las Vegas to Los Angeles because of licensing issues with Jones, he dismantled Gustafsson within three rounds, pounding out the Swede.

March 2, 2019

A two-point deduction for an illegal knee to Smith's head in the fourth round didn't stop Jones from a dominant one-sided victory. He still pitched a shutout, winning the bout, 48-44, on all three judges' cards.

July 6, 2019

Thiago Santos did something no one in the UFC had ever done: win a fight on a judge's card against Jon Jones. The only problem for Santos? Jones won on two judges' cards, giving him the split decision win in what was considered a cautious and tactical fight for Jones. "He implemented a game plan I think a lot of people have wanted to for a very long time," Jones said after the fight. "He did a good job. He exploited a hole in my game that won't be there next time."