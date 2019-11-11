Julius Anglickas, a former Southampton High School wrestler, made his Bellator debut at Bellator 233 at WinStar Casino in Thackerville, Oklahoma, on Nov. 8, 2019. Anglickas (8-1) defeated Jordan Young in a light heavyweight bout by unanimous decision. All three judges scored it 30-27 for Anglickas.

Julius Anglickas (blue shorts), a former Southampton High School wrestler, beat Jordan Young by unanimous decision at Bellator 233 at WinStar Casino in Thackerville, Oklahoma, on Nov. 8, 2019.

Julius Anglickas (blue shorts), a former Southampton High School wrestler, beat Jordan Young by unanimous decision at Bellator 233 at WinStar Casino in Thackerville, Oklahoma, on Nov. 8, 2019.

Julius Anglickas (blue shorts), a former Southampton High School wrestler, beat Jordan Young by unanimous decision at Bellator 233 at WinStar Casino in Thackerville, Oklahoma, on Nov. 8, 2019.

Julius Anglickas (blue shorts), a former Southampton High School wrestler, beat Jordan Young by unanimous decision at Bellator 233 at WinStar Casino in Thackerville, Oklahoma, on Nov. 8, 2019.

Julius Anglickas (blue shorts), a former Southampton High School wrestler, beat Jordan Young by unanimous decision at Bellator 233 at WinStar Casino in Thackerville, Oklahoma, on Nov. 8, 2019.

Julius Anglickas (blue shorts), a former Southampton High School wrestler, beat Jordan Young by unanimous decision at Bellator 233 at WinStar Casino in Thackerville, Oklahoma, on Nov. 8, 2019.

Julius Anglickas (blue shorts), a former Southampton High School wrestler, beat Jordan Young by unanimous decision at Bellator 233 at WinStar Casino in Thackerville, Oklahoma, on Nov. 8, 2019.

Julius Anglickas (blue shorts), a former Southampton High School wrestler, beat Jordan Young by unanimous decision at Bellator 233 at WinStar Casino in Thackerville, Oklahoma, on Nov. 8, 2019.

Julius Anglickas (blue shorts), a former Southampton High School wrestler, beat Jordan Young by unanimous decision at Bellator 233 at WinStar Casino in Thackerville, Oklahoma, on Nov. 8, 2019.

Julius Anglickas (blue shorts), a former Southampton High School wrestler, beat Jordan Young by unanimous decision at Bellator 233 at WinStar Casino in Thackerville, Oklahoma, on Nov. 8, 2019.

Julius Anglickas (blue shorts), a former Southampton High School wrestler, beat Jordan Young by unanimous decision at Bellator 233 at WinStar Casino in Thackerville, Oklahoma, on Nov. 8, 2019.