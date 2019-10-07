TODAY'S PAPER
Southampton alum Julius Anglickas signs with Bellator MMA

Julius Anglickas, who wrestled at Southampton High School

Julius Anglickas, who wrestled at Southampton High School in the late 2000s, competed on the Aug. 13 episode of "Dana White's Contender Series" for a chance to get a UFC contract. Photo Credit: Zuffa LLC/Chris Unger

By Mark La Monica mark.lamonica@newsday.com @LaMonicaMark
Pre-fight nerves keep Julius Anglickas on his toes before he enters a mixed martial arts cage to test his skills against another man.

“It's good for me just because it's fight or flight," Anglickas, 28, said this summer as he prepared for his next bout. "But it gets me alert. It's going to get me ready. It's where I''m not too confident, too cocky. It’s more I feel good, I got this."

The date and location of his next fight is not yet known for Anglickas, who went to Southampton High School a decade ago after emigrating to Long Island from Lithuania. But Anglickas knows under which banner it will occur.

The former LFA light heavyweight champion has signed a multi-fight deal with Bellator MMA, a source said Monday.

Anglickas last fought in August when he beat Karl Reed on Dana White's Contender Series. Although Anglickas (7-1) won the bout, he did not receive a contract to join the UFC that night.

