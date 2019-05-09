In world athletic circles, Kayla Harrison carries weight. She was the first American woman to win an Olympic gold medal in judo at the 2012 London Games. She repeated the feat in 2016 in Rio de Janeiro.

In MMA cages, Harrison comes with question marks, three fights worth of experience (all wins) and plenty of attention.

Make that four wins now as Harrison defeated Larissa Pacheco in the Professional Fighters League’s first event of their second season on Thursday at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum. Harrison won via unanimous decision, with the judges scoring the bout, 30-25, 30-27, 30-27. It was the first decision victory of Harrison's career, and just the second time she’s been out of the first round.

“I think it’s kind of good for Kayla to have that fight go the distance because so far her fights have been finishing in the first round,” PFL president Ray Sefo said. “To see her go the distance and feel that round after round, I think it’s great experience for Kayla.”

Harrison earned three points in the women’s lightweight standings, tied for second place with two others. Sarah Kaufman is in first place with six points after her first-round submission of Morgan Frier.

“She’s a game opponent,” Harrison said. “She’s got a lot of experience. My hat’s off to her, she’s a tough lady.”

Harrison, 28, dominated Pacheco in the first round, getting her down around the three-minute mark and keeping her there the entire time. Pacheco (11-3) showed her experience and jiu-jitsu skill to avoid taking too much damage and defended against Harrison’s submission attempts. Harrison had a rear naked choke attempt, but the round ended before she could sink in the submission.

Much of the rest of the fight played out the same way. Harrison had no trouble getting the 24-year-old Pacheco to the ground whenever she wanted. She alternated between side control and top position and was able to use her strikes to control the bout.

For a brief moment in the second round, Pacheco was able to take Harrison’s back, and in a seated position, look for submissions. But Harrison, who trains at American Top Team, was able to reverse position and continue with her control and strikes.

“I knew she was going to be tough, and she really proved it tonight,” Sefo said of Pacheco. “Kayla looked for a few submissions and she held out, and she was able to take that fight the distance.”

Hawaiian pride

Ray Cooper III’s decision to fight Zane Kamaka despite his opponent missing weight paid off. Cooper submitted Kamaka, his adopted cousin, with a rear-naked choke at 4:29 of the second round, earning two bonus points and leaving the opening event with a total of five points in the PFL welterweight standings. The Hawaiians’ pre-fight trash talk continued in the cage before and after the bout, but they eventually hugged, albeit with little enthusiasm from Kamaka.

He got game

Sadibou Sy needed 17 seconds to defeat David Michaud, landing a devastating liver kick that crumbled his opponent. Introduced with the nickname, “The Swedish Denzel Washington,” Sy ended the bout with several strikes and earned six points in the welterweight division.